A Rigby man was killed Thursday night after his van slid into a semi on State Highway 33 east of Terreton due to icy road conditions.
John Moser, 25, of Rigby, was driving eastbound on State Highway 33 in a 2007 Chevrolet Express Van, when it slid into the westbound lane and was struck by a 2010 Kenworth semi pulling two flatbed trailers driven by Daniel Tafoya Rodriguez, 35, of Terreton.
Both Moser and Tafoya Rodriguez were wearing seatbelts. Moser succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 4.5 hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.