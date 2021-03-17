Rigby man on probation for possession of child porn

Colton C. Williams, 38 of Rigby, received probation for the possession of child pornography.
District Judge Stevan H. Thompson sentenced Williams to seven years on probation after Williams plead guilty to a single count of felony felony possession of child pornography in exchange for probation.
A five to ten year prison sentence was suspended but if Williams does not abide by his probation, he could be ordered to serve that time. Williams is now listed on the Idaho State Police Sex Offender Registry as well.
Williams was sentenced Feb. 24 but a motion was filed March 2 to reconsider the sentencing and a hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. March 22 for “Reviewing Terms and Conditions of Probation.”
According to court documents, around Jan. 23, 2020, the Idaho Division of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip regarding a Tumblr account linked to Williams. The account had been sending and receiving approximately 17 images of child pornography.
After securing a search warrant, The ICAC Task Force with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Fall Police Department served the warrant and the search was done March 4, 2020 at about 8:30 a.m.
Court Documents details that Williams was contacted in his vehicle at Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies that same morning around 7 a.m. where he was transported for questioning in conjunction with the warrant.
Williams stated in the interview that he had received one “unsolicited image of child pornography on his Tumblr account... [he] believed that the image was of a girl approximately five years of age.” He also said that he had sent an explicit image of a girl about eight years of age and that he had reposted other images he had on his Tumblr account.