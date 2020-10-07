According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bryan Lovell, Ronald Messenger of Rigby was injured and passed away in a bulldozer accident at Ririe Reservoir Sept. 28.
Messenger was working with Bonneville County Road and Bridge and Parks and Recreation crews at the reservoir on a park project along the bank. While bulldozing a road towards the reservoir, Lovell stated the dozer slipped along the hill just enough to off-balance the machine, causing it to roll.
Another worker witnessed the incident and despite poor cellular service in the area, was able to reach 9-1-1 for assistance.
Messenger passed away at the scene fairly quickly following the incident, according to Lovell.
Ken Ray with Bonneville County Road and Bridge stated that he couldn’t remember just how long Messenger had been with the department, but knows he’s been with them long enough to be one of the best workers they’ve had.
“Ron was one of our better operators and I could depend on him day and night,” Ray said. “He was a valuable employee and he’ll be sorely missed. He was irreplaceable.”