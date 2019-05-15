A Rigby man has pleaded guilty to injury of a child after a woman accused him of raping her 17 years ago.
According to court records, Joshua Grover, 36, signed a plea agreement with the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office on March 29, a week before the charge was filed with the court.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detective interviewed the victim in October. The victim said Grover sexually assaulted her at least six times between 1999 and 2002. She was 13 years old in 1999, three years younger than Grover.
The victim told her husband about the sexual abuse in 2017. The husband told the detective he confronted Grover, who admitted to more sexual abuse than the victim had alleged.
The husband said Grover first told him the abuse happened until he was 18, then said he stopped before turning 18. The victim told detectives the abuse lasted until Grover was 19.
The husband said Grover initially agreed to help cover the victim's counseling expenses, but later refused to continue paying.
Grover admitted to the sexual abuse when interviewed by the detective, but said it ended before he was 18. Grover said he thought the victim and her husband were "blowing this out of proportion."
As part of the plea agreement, Grover agreed to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, including a polygraph test. The prosecutor's office agreed not to file more charges based on the investigation.
Two other women also reported Grover had sexually abused them. Grover denied the allegations but agreed as part of the plea agreement they could speak as victims in the case.
Felony injury to a child is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Grover was arraigned Monday. No future court dates have been set.
Johnathan Hogan
Post Register