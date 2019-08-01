UPDATE — An RV became engulfed in flames at 11 a.m. Aug.1 between exits 320 and 322 on the northbound lanes of Highway 20 in Rigby, causing authorities to briefly close that section of the highway.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said a man was driving in the RV on the northbound lane of Highway 20 when he smelled smoke. The driver, a Rigby resident, and his dog were the only ones in the vehicle when the fire began. Anderson said both managed to make it out safely, but the RV was totaled and has been taken to a tow yard.
The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of Aug. 2, but Anderson said it began near the back passenger side, near a number of propane appliances. He said Rigby fire-fighters subdued the flames at around 11:20 and managed to completely extinguish the flames shortly before noon. Rigby City Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department also responded to the fire, Anderson said.
