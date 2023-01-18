On Jan. 8, at Madison High School, a group of young cheerleaders from Rigby Middle School were able to showcase the fruits of their hard work at the Upper Valley Cheer Competition, where several RMS groups placed in the top rankings.
“It’s crunch time,” said RMS Cheer Coach Jami Staker, stating the team had been working hard and dedicating their time for extra practices to ensure they were ready for competition season. “It all comes together at competition.”
RMS students placed first in two categories; they won first in show with a co-ed group and won first place in tumbling.
The RMS team placed second in All-girls Stunt group and placed third in Pom (routines including the use of poms).
The Rigby Middle cheerleading squad consists of: Kamaya Colborn, Ava Cox, Brooke Byram, Victoria Argeaga, Codi Fyfe, Presley Sheppard, Addyson Broers, Taylie Jolley, Lilly King, Molly Bird, Bella Kinghorn, Ava McClellan, Lucy Long, Paisley Dalling, Libbie Quirrl, Morgan Moore, Sophia Hill, Allison Reber, Madisen Cawley, Ellie Doman, Mason Fry and Bailey Jensen.
About ten schools participated in the event, which Staker said was low participation compared to Upper Valley’s typical turn-out. The team has been preparing for their next competition at Highland High School in Pocatello, which is typically about 20 schools and is a much larger competition.
Unlike High School divisions, middle school cheerleaders don’t need to qualify to compete. According to Staker, this competition, and the upcoming competition, are events the teams can sign up to participate in. In fact, she said, these competitions are not only for middle schoolers, but also provide opportunities for high schools to compete as well.
“They’re excited,” Staker stated, referring to the team after winning. “We went to Pizza Pie Cafe afterwards to celebrate, and they were energized.”
Staker hopes her team will take this energy and this win and transfer it into their upcoming competitions. She stated her hope that doing well will give them the confidence to keep achieving goals and motivate them to continue working hard and pushing through.
“I’m so proud of them and the work they put in,” she said. “They’ve been working so, so hard.”
