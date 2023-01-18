On Jan. 8, at Madison High School, a group of young cheerleaders from Rigby Middle School were able to showcase the fruits of their hard work at the Upper Valley Cheer Competition, where several RMS groups placed in the top rankings.

“It’s crunch time,” said RMS Cheer Coach Jami Staker, stating the team had been working hard and dedicating their time for extra practices to ensure they were ready for competition season. “It all comes together at competition.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.