The marquee outside of Rigby Middle School has a congratulatory message to RMS students for performing well on their Idaho Standard Achievement Tests (ISATs) this year. According to Vice Principal Whitney Wagoner, this congratulatory message is posted due to all three grades meeting the state’s proficiency benchmarks in both English Language Arts and Mathematics.

“We’re super proud,” Wagoner said. “Teachers put in a lot of time and effort meeting the needs and setting goals with each of their students.”

