The marquee outside of Rigby Middle School has a congratulatory message to RMS students for performing well on their Idaho Standard Achievement Tests (ISATs) this year. According to Vice Principal Whitney Wagoner, this congratulatory message is posted due to all three grades meeting the state’s proficiency benchmarks in both English Language Arts and Mathematics.
“We’re super proud,” Wagoner said. “Teachers put in a lot of time and effort meeting the needs and setting goals with each of their students.”
According to the ISAT data Wagoner shared, each grade had a higher percentage of students meet proficiency than the state did overall. For example, in English Language Arts, 73 percent of RMS eighth grade students scored proficient on their tests, as opposed to 54 percent of eighth grade students across the state. In the sixth grade, 53 percent of students met proficiency in the state, and 55 percent of sixth graders in RMS met proficiency. 57 percent of seventh graders scored proficient in the state, while 60 percent at Rigby Middle School seventh grad students scored proficient.
This trend was met in Math as well, with 45 percent of eight grade students scoring proficient, while only 40 percent in the state did. In the seventh grade, 50 percent of RMS students were proficient and only 41 percent in the state were. At the sixth grade level, 45 percent of RMS students were proficient, while only 40 percent were at the state level.
While Rigby Middle is the only school this year to have all grades meet the proficiency in both categories, they weren’t alone in achieving high scores. According to Wagoner, Farnsworth Middle School students also met these state benchmarks, with the exception of only one grade not meeting proficiency in a single category. Rigby High School, she said, also beat the state in English Language Arts.
While Wagoner is excited to have met this goal, she expects this performance to persist and for it to continue to climb throughout the district.
“We’re a big district now,” she said, “and we’re competing with the bigger districts. This is the first time the bigger districts have reached out to us to ask ‘What are you doing, something’s changed!’”
Districts such as Kuna School District and Coeur d’Alene School District 271 have reached out to Wagoner and asked her how the schools in Rigby were able to accomplish these victories.
According to Wagoner, the answer is in the district’s leadership. She stated Jefferson Joint School Districts #251’s Superintendent Chad Martin is fantastic. His whole vision, she said, revolves around Professional Learning Community (PLC), which allows administration and teachers to determine what the students know, how teachers will know that they know, and what teachers want their students to know.
“We are in an exciting time,” Wagoner said. “Our district leadership team, Superintendent Martin, Director of Secondary Education Sherry Simmons and Director of Elementary Education Michele Southwick are all on the same page and PLC with each other, then go out to their schools.”
According to Wagoner, the district is focused on performance data. Teachers use the aligned curriculum they teach to gather data and see where their students excel and where they are struggling. Then, instead of keeping that information to themselves, they share the data with each student.
“Students are key in this,” she said. “You can show data to a kid and they’re like, ‘what does this mean.’ We teach them how to understand what it means and use it to help make goals. It’s so important that they make their own goals and take ownership of their education.”
Each grade and each department collaborates with each other, but according to Wagoner, they also collaborate across the grades and across the schools to ensure the entire district is on the same page. She stated she was nervous when the middle schools had to split, but through the administration and staff’s hard work to collaborate, they have been able to steadily climb toward their shared goals.
“This was, by far, our best testing year,” she said. “It’s incredible, especially after the last few years with Covid and everything else.”