Rigby Middle School student apprehended before shots fired
UPDATE: According to a police report released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Rigby Middle School staff reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Resource Officer that there was a female student in a restroom with a firearm. The Deputy responded to the restroom and disarmed and apprehended the 13 yr. old female student without incident.
The report states no shots were fired nor were there injuries to any other students during the incident.
The 13 yr. old suspect was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office according to the report.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
—
At the Rigby Middle School earlier this morning, a student with a weapon was detained by a Resource Officer, according to a press release put out by Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251.
The release states there are no injuries and all of the students are safe.
The district states school will return to normal, but parents are able to pick up their children if they so choose.
According to the a statement by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, there were no shots fired.
Departments responding to the incident were the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Rigby Police Department and Central Fire.