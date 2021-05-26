In the wake of the Rigby Middle School shooting that happened May 6, the state of Idaho has introduced the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program, or The Program for short, to help victims pay for medical or mental health expenses that happened due to the shooting.
According to information provided by Kimber Tower of the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center (UVCAC), and what can be found on the Program’s website, there is a form called the Mass Casualty Application. The application is for those who experienced the RMS incident to receive funds to pay for medications, therapy, surgery, lost wages and other medical expenses that happened as a result of the shooting.
If the victim’s application is accepted, they are eligible of up to $2,500 initially. If the victim’s bills exceed the allotted $2,500, then they can apply for another amount of up to $25,000.
“[Kids at this time] are at an elevated risk for suicide, self-harm and increased levels of violence,” said Tower. “The recovery phase takes years.”
Tower stated that the state has never utilized this program before but wants to respond appropriately in order be an example for future communities if they have similar situations.
“[The point of the program is to help] victims make sure they’re okay and prevent this from happening again,” said Tower.
According to The Program’s website, those who want to apply for funds to pay for medical or mental expenses have a year from the date of the incident to apply and receive the funds.
At the bottom of the application, there is a box for victims to put in their insurance provider. The Program bills the insurance before they pay the rest of the bill so as to stretch funds further, according to Ashley Stallings of the UVCAC.
Tower encourages victims to apply as soon as possible so the state knows how much funding they will need. On the UVCAC website, there’s a tab for the Rigby Strong movement where victims can find resources for counseling, support and other help.
Those interested in submitting an application or finding resources can go to their website at uppervalleycac.org/rigbystrong/.