Students gathered at desks and stood in groups as Wendy Swore explained how she starts writing a book.
Dressed in royal blue, purple and green, Swore stood at the front of a classroom, a peacock feather in her fair, and drew a diagram of her seven-point story writing system. She explained that for her, starting at the end of her story helps guide her through creating the plot.
“If a student wants to become a writer, I would say read a lot,” Swore said. “Read everything you can think of. If you don’t like actually reading, then listen to the stories because it works the same in your brain and then to write anything that you think about.”
As students approached Swore, she signed books and posters and handed out peacock feathers while students asked about her stories and how to write.
“Don’t be scared of sharing those stories because the more you share and the more you read, the better writer you become,” Swore said.
One room over, Matt Taylor spoke about his fantasy novel and magic while students and parents alike sat in desks meant for middle schoolers. He explained that before he wrote, he was scared of rejection and held the story inside him for a long time.
“But then I decided I didn’t care any longer if people rejected me,” Taylor said. “I finally just wrote what I wanted to read which is this fantasy story.
Although he’s now a published author, Taylor started his career in computers. Currently he lives in Rigby and works at DocuTech in Idaho Falls. Taylor said if someone wants to be a writer, they just have to go for it.
“It’s something anybody can do,” he said. “You don’t have to have gone to school for a long time to be a writer. It can be just a hobby, it can be just a passion. If you have a good idea and you have a story to tell the world, then tell it.”
Taylor says his favorite part of being a writer is meeting the kids who have read his story.
“It’s really fun for them to come up and say ‘oh, I really liked this part’ and it makes me really happy when they tell me how much they enjoyed it,” he said.
Holly Ricks and her son Karter met Taylor after his presentation, his book in hand. Karter told his mom about the event and says his favorite genre to read is fantasy. While he isn’t sure if he wants to be a writer, Karter thinks meeting an author was pretty cool.
“I think he wanted to meet an author and he thought it was cool to have someone sign it,” Holly said. “You read all the time but you don’t actually see the person that’s writing it so it gives it a different depth.”
The night wasn’t all about reading though. Across the hall in the library, event attendees went head-to-head in a math problem competition while families, friends, students and other teachers watched and applauded correct answers.
Melissa Carpenter teaches eighth grade math and acts as one of the coaches on the Mathcounts team. While this is her first year coaching the team, they’ve taken students to the state competition the last four years.
Carpenter always wanted to teach and says the best part of it is the kids. For Mathcounts, students sign up at the beginning of the year and compete in different competitions in the school and in Pocatello for the chance to go to state.
“I hope students can see how fun Mathcounts can be and to come play with us,” Carpenter said.
Shaeley Noel is an eighth grader and decided to join the Mathcounts team this year. She looked forward to participating in the countdown run, where participants have 30 seconds to solve a problem and the first one to get the answer, wins.
While this is her first, and last, year on Mathcounts for Rigby Middle, she’s loved being able to make friends on the team while not being afraid of being dubbed a “nerd” by others for enjoying math.
“I’ve learned that you can compete for math and it’s not just something that you do because you do it and that it’s gonna help you,” Noel said. “I want to become a dentist and so that’s gonna help me become a smarter and more dentist-y person.”
Noel said everyone should just try it to see if they like it and even if a student is struggling with math, it will help them learn a lot of fun things about math.
“It’s useful and kids in our school sometimes will say ‘what are we gonna use this for?’” Noel said. “It’s useful in every way like you may not use algebra as an English teacher but you may use counting for how many number of students you have, how many books you need to get or for prices.”
Rigby Middle School hopes to make this an annual event.