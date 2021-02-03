The city of Rigby is moving forward again in applying for the LHTAC, or Local Highway Technical Assistance Program, grant. The federal aid program provides entities with funding for road projects.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the city has applied for the grant in the past and with the work being completed on the Annis Highway with the sewer and water line updates, he's aiming to have that area completed repaved with curb, gutter, storms drains and a walking or bike path.
"We had the design completed a few years ago and put off on some projects to pay for it so now we have a shovel-ready project ready to go," Bradley said. "That should bump up our chances of qualifying for the grant."
Although the current work on the highway will require the portions of torn up road to be repaved, the entire road won't be repaved. The grant would allow for a complete overhaul.
The grant is a percentage matching grant and the city would need to pay $168,159 of the project. The total estimated cost is $2,291,000.
"This resolution is the first step to getting our hand in the pot," Bradley stated. "We need to at least try it and go for it. We can't do it if we don't do this part."
The resolution to move forward with applying for the grant was unanimously approved by the city council at their meeting Jan. 21.