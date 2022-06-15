The Rigby City Council voted during their June 2 meeting to move forward with an impact fee study on the city’s sewer system, and to begin assembling a request for bids on studies on city water, public safety and parks. Horrock’s engineering will be performing the sewer study, according to the meeting minutes.
Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler opened the discussion regarding the impact fees by announcing the council had met with Horrock’s in the last week to learn about impact fees and how to proceed with impact fee studies.
The council discussed their options to conduct the studies; they could opt to move forward with one study at a time, which would be cheaper for the city in the long run.
Previously, at the May 19 council meeting, it was stated that any impact fee studies costing over $50,000 would need to put up for bid before the council could move forward on it. Because of this, Horrock’s suggested the council separate the study sections and finish them one at a time. This would minimize the cost of the studies and ensure they remain under the $50,000 mark.
At the June 2 meeting, the council decided to move forward with Horrock’s and have them perform an impact fee study on sewage. They also decided to move forward with a request for bids on the remaining water, public safety and parks studies while they wait on the results from the sewage study.
Councilwoman Aliza King stated she would rather see the city perform multiple studies at a time, since the Horrock’s representative notified the council of the far-out timeframes for impact fee studies.
“[Do it] now instead of waiting five developments later and saying, ‘oh, I wish we would have done that,’” King said.
Impact fees are charged to developers who develop within the city to help accommodate for changes, improvements or additions to city infrastructure which would be affected by the developments.
For example, as stated by Councilwoman Becky Harrison, as the city grows, eventually the Rigby City Police Department will need to hire more officers. Impact fee money could be used to pay for the increase in personnel.
At the city’s May 19 meeting, the council discussed how Rigby’s population growth and influx of development impact the city’s existing infrastructure. The council deliberated on their concerns over the sewer system, the existing water lines and traffic congestion.
Implementing impact fees, according to Datwyler, would allow the city to charge the fee to new developments. This would ensure the developers would pay for the additional or improved infrastructure required with the population increase the development causes. Datwyler stated this removes the some of the burden of growth from the shoulders of the existing residents.
In the interest of ensuring continuity, the council chose to combine the water, public safety and parks studies, even thought the price would likely exceed the $50,000 limit. The studies will need to be posted for bid, but the council agreed it would be best to ensure the studies would be completed by one firm.