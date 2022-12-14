Following a request from the Great Feeder Canal Company made back in July of 2022, the Rigby City Council chose to move forward with Keller Associates to Engineer the discharge line beneath the canal for Waste Water treatment plant flow.
Plant Operator Scott Humphries shared, the Great Feeder Canal Company gave the city the “ok” to move forward with having the project engineered and bid out for installation.
The actual installation of the line will likely not take place until next spring, according to Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates, as there are several steps which still need completed for the project to be approved by both the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Army Corps of Engineers.
“The next steps, based on the council’s decision,” Fielding said, “bid the project out. We’ve prepared a scope of the work which is being reviewed right now.”
This scope will require approval from the council and Fielding stated he will bring it before them when it is completed. He also stated they should be able to then proceed with the design of the project, which Keller’s will need to submit to the DEQ and the Army Corps of Engineers.
In a letter the city, the Great Feeder Canal Company’s lawyer requested the city indemnify the canal company against any claims against them as a result of or after the work to install the discharge is complete. The council agreed City Attorney Robin Dunn and Keller’s will work jointly to draft a letter of indemnification for the company.
Additionally, the council decided to create a memorandum of understanding with the canal company which would detail the project and the reason for the line installation and would protect the city’s work and line in the future. According to Fielding, this MOU could be completed independently from the permitting he will perform for the project.
Council members were also interested in notifying property owners around that section of the canal that work would be done near their property during the installation process.
Fielding informed them the Canal Company did not need landowner permission to allow the city to move forward with the project, but whether the city needed to obtain those permissions would be to the council’s discretion. The council decided, as a courtesy to their residents, they would draft a notice for the affected property owners, explaining the situation.
The notice, however, would wait until the city and the canal company come to a formal agreement.
The Great Feeder Canal Company approached the city in July of 2022 to formally request they work together to resolve an issue regarding their shared canal. The city uses the stretch of canal in question to move water from the city’s treatment facility. However, according to the company, the city had not cut off their flow for several years, resulting in an untended canal bank.
Fielding stated at the Nov. 17 meeting that the mile of bank hasn’t been maintained for several years, and requires maintenance to avoid loss of water and unintentional flooding.
Since then, as reported in the Aug. 17 edition of The Jefferson Star, Humphries has conferred with the DEQ to create a bypass, which includes the installation of of a discharge line. This line will allow for half a mile of the stretch to empty at a time and leave it dry enough to perform the necessary repairs to the bank.
According to Fielding, when the project goes out for bids, it will be listed as separate from the overall Waste Water Treatment Plant expansion project in order to keep the prices competitive.
