Following a request from the Great Feeder Canal Company made back in July of 2022, the Rigby City Council chose to move forward with Keller Associates to Engineer the discharge line beneath the canal for Waste Water treatment plant flow.

Plant Operator Scott Humphries shared, the Great Feeder Canal Company gave the city the “ok” to move forward with having the project engineered and bid out for installation.


