The Rigby city council approved moving forward with the next measures in plans to fix the wastewater treatment plant at the City Council meeting March 19.
Originally, the city was considering two separate options, but according to Scott Humphries, one possible option would be to combine the two options and make improvements that would last 30 years as opposed to 20 years.
“Why not do both when it will only cost one million more and add ten years to the plant?” Humphries said.
For tax payers, if the numbers work out once the study completes, the city may be able to use money already put away and it wouldn’t cost residents anymore than if the city just went with one option.
The first option is to update the entire plant for $18 million. The second option includes using the Nuvoda system which on its own, is $4 million cheaper than updating the entire plant.
Humphries said the next step for the city is implementing a trial of the Nuvoda system to see if it’s operational in Rigby’s climate. He feels confident in the Nuvoda system through conversations with system engineers.
According to Humphries, with growth and expansion, plants usually have to go through updates every 20 years.
The Nuvoda system is expected to arrive at the plant June 1 assuming there are no delays in response to the COVID-19 situation. Once the system arrives, the trial will begin to see if the system is a feasible option for the wastewater treatment plant.