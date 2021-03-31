The Rigby City Council voted to join Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, or REDI, at their meeting March 18 following a presentation from CEO Teresa McKnight.
McKnight attended the meeting on invitation from Brent Tolman, the Economic Development Director the city hired in Dec. of 2020 in order to assist the city with growth.
Tolman previously spoke with the council about REDI and how it could better market the city for incoming business, as membership with REDI gives an entity access to a database of connections to other entities and companies.
“2020 was the year to pivot and adapt,” McKnight said. “Our first priority has been responding to the communities during COVID-19 and we’ve been able to help over 81 businesses in the last year.”
Tolman has encouraged the city to join the group, stating that he believes the benefit is worth the cost. To join REDI, a city needs to pay $1 per capita – for Rigby, that comes out to $4,292 a year.
“I think Rigby has a great story to tell and can share that with the world,” Tolman previously told council members. “Economic development is a long term gain. It does take time to get your name out there and who you are and connecting with site selectors. It’s about relationship building.”
McKnight said that the area needs to make sure they’re planning well for the future and for growth and that she doesn’t make promises that are unfulfilled.
According to the REDI website, the goal of the organization is the promote regional business retention, expansion and recruitment. Focusing on regional economic growth, REDI works to bring together leaders in business, industry, local entities and other community leaders to capitalize on investment in the area.
The city council unanimously voted to join REDI at $4,292 a year and the membership will give the city a marketing arm in the region and access to the database of connections that would hopefully bring businesses into the city.