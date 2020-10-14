The Hailey Creek subdivision and the city of Rigby have moved forward in trading plots of land. The city currently holds possession of a corner property at 48 and 4100 E, which was donated for a park near South Fork Elementary School.
The city corner was donated by Miles Anderson, who now lives in Hawaii. Anderson donated the land after originally purchasing it as an investment property, but donated it while organizing and clearing out some of his assets, City Clerk Dave Swager said.
Upon donating the land, Anderson gave the caveat that the land would be made a park and named after teacher Elizabeth Thayer, but Rigby Public Works director Mitch Bradley stated the area would be hazardous for a park along the road.
“Highway 48 is really a busy road and isn’t ideal for a park,” Bradley said.
The swap will be the city exchanging the corner lot for 2.5 acres of land directly south of South Fork Elementary School, which is owned by the Hailey Creek Subdivision, Kartchner Homes of Idaho.
The city discussed the project at their council meeting Oct. 1 and talked about turning the land into a baseball diamond. A soccer field was also mentioned, but the baseball diamond was mostly supported, as teams in the area complete a lot of the maintenance themselves.
“We’re moving forward now with the swap and I’m waiting on them [Kartchner Homes] to submit their plans for the corner,” Bradley said. “We’re always booked out on the baseball diamonds so this will be a good thing to have for the city.”
The new baseball diamonds will be named Elizabeth Louise Thayer Park to fulfill Anderson’s wishes for the land he donated.
According to Swager, he believes Kartchner Homes will be developing an apartment complex on the corner of Hwy. 48 and 4100 E.