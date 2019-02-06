Rigby names new P & Z director

More than 20 years of planning and zoning experience is coming to the City of Rigby with the hire of Ririe resident Sharon Parry as the new Planning and Zoning Director. Mayor Jason Richardson announced the hiring during the Jan. 17 Rigby City Council meeting.
Born in Michigan, Parry has lived in Idaho since 1991. From 1998 to 2005 she was a member of the Idaho Falls School District No. 91 Board of Trustees where she served as the liaison for the Idaho Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.
“That’s when it started,” she said.
For the last two years that she served on the Idaho Falls commission, she also served on the board of Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commissioners.
“Both were insightful experiences. I found another interest,” Parry said.
After her term on the school board expired in 2005, she went on to be elected to the Idaho Falls City Council in 2007. At that time she was removed from both planning and zoning boards because it would have been a conflict of interest. She remained on the council until 2016.
While on the planning boards, Parry said a couple projects that stick out in her memory was planning for the growth on Sunnyside and South in Idaho Falls and developing the city’s comprehensive plan.
“There was so much vast development of mid-sized to large homes and how to respect the school district and their needs and at the same time making sure there were green spaces,” she said. “Learning the process of a comp plan is only as good as the citizens that have been involved. “
Likewise, she said working under former Idaho Falls Planning and Zoning Director Renee Magee was instrumental in her development in planning and zoning.
“She was an amazing mentor; all 20 years I worked with Renee Magee,” she said.
She now owns and operates the Aspen Grove Inn at Heise Bridge. Through her experience of acquiring the building permits for the operation, she said she further learned the planning and zoning process.
Now that she is with the city of Rigby, Parry said her goal is to build a relationship between developers and the city council and mayor.
“That’s the number one thing,” she said. “We are all in the same boat; so we might as well paddle together.”
To accomplish her goal, Parry said she will update all of the forms and checklists to get all parties on the same page when development occurs.
Richardson told the city council that not only is Parry experienced in planning and zoning, she is also efficient.
“She’s got a ton of experience in P & Z,” he said. “She’s fast, efficient and a pleasure to work with.”
Overall Parry said she is excited to be working with the city and that her door is open to anyone who has questions or concerns.
“I look forward to working with code enforcement, with the comp plan and with the community,” Parry said. “I’m not going to waste my time or anybody else’s.”