Rigby negotiating with county and state building permit money

City of Rigby officials are considering ending the city’s building permit contract with Jefferson County and instead contracting with the state.
City officials are currently negotiating with individuals from both the Idaho Division of Building Safety and Jefferson County to determine whether and how much the city could receive in reimbursements from each entity.
Ione Hansen, Rigby planning and zoning director, told city council members the state gives the city 30% of fee revenues. She later said that percentage was not yet certain. Currently, the city contracts with the county and does not receive a portion of the county’s building permit fees, Hansen said. Hansen, who is also a former county planning and zoning employee, said the city used to receive money from the county. She said the state does charge more for some permits, but said the city could absorb the extra cost from its portion of the fees to charge the same amount as it does now.
“We don’t want to end up charging the builders,” Hansen said.
County commissioners met with Kevin Hathaway, planning and zoning administrator, Dec. 23 to discuss the possibility of the county giving a portion of fees to Rigby. Hathaway said Rigby employees perform approximately 20% of the building permitting process. He said he believes at least 20% of fees should be available for the work city employees do.
County attorney Weston Davis said the agreement needed to accurately reflect the amount of work Rigby employees contributed.
“If we were to say, ‘Well we’re going to give the City of Rigby 40% because we’re just taking a stab in the dark,’ then it could be that the county is subsidizing the City of Rigby,” Davis said. “We don’t get that impression that that’s what they’re asking for here. The efforts that are being made between the City of Rigby and Jefferson County are to make sure that we’re actually identifying the actual time spent by both departments.”
Davis said he would like to have the city and county both present to commissioners before the board made a decision. Hathaway said he would like to let city officials know what the county could offer by the first or second week of January.
“Just so that they’ll know what their options are,” Hathaway said.
Scott Hancock, a county commissioner, said he agreed it would be best to inform the city of their options quickly, and said those in the county would continue working toward a resolution.
Hansen said builders who commented have expressed they would not have a problem with Rigby contracting with the state or the county.