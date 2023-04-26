Rigby Olympiad team places first at state competition

The Science Olympiad team at Rigby High School placed first at the state competition in Boise on April 15, earing a place at the National Competition in May. Pictured above from left to right are: Ava Erickson, Kaleigh Squires, Ben Kimber, Veronica Law, Hyram Corgatelli, Ethan Erickson, Bruce Lam, Jacob Eckersell, Cody Kastner, Kazen Cromar, Pam Fox and Adam Harris.
Eleven Rigby High School students participated in the State Science Olympiad competition on April 15 at Boise State University where Rigby took first place and earned a spot at the National competition in Wichita, Kansas this May.
While Rigby won first place in the competition overall several individual students, many of whom competed in three or more events according to adviser Pamela Fox, medaled either gold or silver in their events.
Gold medalists in Anatomy and Physiology were Ava Erickson and Veronica Law. In the Code Busters event, Bruce Lam took the gold medal. In Detector building, Ethan Erickson and Bruce Lam won gold. Hyram Corgatelli and Kaleigh Squires took the gold in Fermi Questions. Jacob Eckersell and Cody Kastner took gold in Flight. Ava Erickson and Adam Harris won gold in Forensics. Ben Kimber and Bruce Lam took gold in the It’s about Time event and Remote Sensing. Hyram Corgatelli and Ben Kimber took gold with the Scrambler, Ethan Erickson took gold in Trajectory. Kaleigh Squires and Bruce Lam took gold in the Write it-Do it event.
Silver medalists in Astronomy were Ben Kimber and Ava Erickson; Bridge, Kaleigh Squires; Chemistry Lab, Kazen Cromar, Hyram Corgatelli; Forestry, Kaleigh Squires, Kazen Cromar; Green Generation, Ethan Erickson, Hyram Corgatelli.
According to Fox, there are 23 different events which students can choose to compete in. Some of the events are paper and pencil, others are hands-on application in labs and experiments. Others involve student-built machines.
“Science Olympiad is a way to deepen or broaden that which students are already learning in the classroom,” Fox said.
Levels of preparation for each event differ, depending on the type of event, Fox said. Some students go into an event without much preparation outside of what they learned in their science courses. Other events, such as “Scrambler” or “Flight” took many hours of preparation.
These events included student-built machines; Scrambler involves a self-propelled vehicle which transports an egg a pre-determined distance and has a calibrated breaking system that can stop at that distance without breaking the egg, Fox explained. Flight is yet another student-built self-propelled airplane with a rubber band motor. Both of these events took many hours of designing, building, testing and redesigning and re-building before arriving at the competition.
Science Olympiad is a part of a national program of competitive team science for high school students which covers all branches of STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Fox said. Subjects covered range from astronomy to zoology including chemistry, forensics and computer programing.
“The Rigby team worked hard and their efforts paid off,” she stated.
The National competition will be held on May 19 and 20 in Wichita, Kansas.
