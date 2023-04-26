Rigby Olympiad team places first at state competition

The Science Olympiad team at Rigby High School placed first at the state competition in Boise on April 15, earing a place at the National Competition in May. Pictured above from left to right are: Ava Erickson, Kaleigh Squires, Ben Kimber, Veronica Law, Hyram Corgatelli, Ethan Erickson, Bruce Lam, Jacob Eckersell, Cody Kastner, Kazen Cromar, Pam Fox and Adam Harris.

 Photo Courtesy of Pamela Fox

Eleven Rigby High School students participated in the State Science Olympiad competition on April 15 at Boise State University where Rigby took first place and earned a spot at the National competition in Wichita, Kansas this May.

While Rigby won first place in the competition overall several individual students, many of whom competed in three or more events according to adviser Pamela Fox, medaled either gold or silver in their events.


