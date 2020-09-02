Trajen Larsen admits the tension level in Saturday’s season opener was a little different than when he and the Rigby football team last took the field.
But Larsen will not admit to any other differences, large or small.
In their 2019 season finale, the Trojans pulled off what is now known in Rigby as the “Miracle in Moscow,” outlasting Coeur d’Alene 57-56 in a double OT 5A state title thriller for the ages.
Saturday’s encore resulted in a 51-0 shellacking of Box Elder at Madison High School.
“We come into every game with the same mindset, whether it’s the state championship game in Moscow or a season opener out of conference,” Larsen said. “We just keep truckin’ through it.”
Truckin’ barely says it for Saturday’s affair, as Rigby dominated every aspect of the game against the 0-3 Bees from Brigham City, Utah.
Rigby scored on each of its first six possessions before pushing the game into mercy-rule, running clock territory late in the third quarter.
Not content to score on all offensive possessions when its varsity unit was on the field, Rigby also scored twice with the defensive unit.
Taylor Freeman and Damien Walker teamed up to sack Box Elder’s Parker Buchanan in the end zone for a second-quarter safety, and teammate Jace Poehler jumped on a blocked punt in the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
In all, the Rigby defense allowed just 128 total yards, 40 of which came on a surprise reverse on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
“Our defense got into them at the line of scrimmage and they couldn’t get much going, and our offense was get it done in a lot of different ways,” junior defensive tackle Damien Williams said.
Larsen finished with 108 receiving yards, hooking up with quarterback Taylor Freeman midway through the second quarter on a 41-yard strike.
Teammate Colton Edwards led the receiving corps with 127 yards on three catches, including an 80-yard catch-and-run delivered by quarterback Tiger Adolpho.
“It’s fun getting two different kinds of throws from those guys, and they both deliver a great ball,” Larsen said. “It doesn’t matter who is back there. Doesn’t change anything.”
Running backs Gabe Mobley and Zheik Falevai teamed up for 100 rushing yards and four more touchdowns in the win.
Rigby (1-0) will be road tripping north on Friday for their second game of the season, taking on Post Falls.
RIGBY 51, BOX ELDER 0
Box Elder 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rigby 7 30 14 0 — 51
First quarter
R – Gabe Mobley 1 4un (Trey Saathoff kick) 4:03
Second quarter
R – Colton Edwards 80 pass from Tiger Adolpho (Saathoff kick) 10:46
R – Mobley 3 run (Saathoff kick) 8:54
Taylor Freeman / Damien Walker sacked Parker Buchanan in the end zone 7:41
R – Trajen Larsen 41 pass from Taylor Freeman (Saathoff kick) 7:07
R – Zheik Falevai 2 run (Saathoff kick) 1:56
Third quarter
R – Falevain 11 run (Saathoff kick) 3:05
R – Jace Poehler recovered blocked punt in end zone (Saathoff kick) :46
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Box Elder: Braylon Majors 1-40, Buchanan 9-13, River Olsen 1-11, Nathan Reynolds 3-9, Taylor Cochran 12-2, Jerrin Weaver 2-2, Easton White 3-(-1), MATT STRATTON 1-(-3). Rigby: Mobley 7-67, Falevai 9-33, Adolpho 2-13 Jose Mondragon 1-3, Trevin Talbot 2-2, Benton Zagula 1-1.
PASSING — Box Elder: Buchanan 5-12-0-56, Majors 0-1-0-0. Rigby: Adolpho 9-10-0-220, Freeman 2-2-0-53
RECEIVING — Box Elder: Majors 2-46, Chance Thackeray 1-5, Cochran 1-4, Weaver 1-1. Rigby: Edwards 3-127, Larsen 5-108, Rysen Tyler 1-19, Con Dansie 1-13, Falevai 1-6.
Paul Lambert
The Post Register