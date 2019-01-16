The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission approved a variance for a five-foot set back for Brad Hall and Associates’ gas station, convenience store and fast food restaurant located at 490 Rigby Lake Drive Thursday night, after originally requesting a zero-foot set back.
Because the city’s ordinance requires a minimum set back of 50-feet, Brad Hall and Associates representative Marty Duffin explained that they were seeking a modified set back to provide more room for vehicles entering and exiting the gas pumps.
“That will allow our customers more pull-through room,” he said.
No one spoke in favor of or in neutral of the set back, but two individuals spoke in opposition, both of which represented Wendy’s.
Sherwood Ricks said his chief concern with allowing a zero-foot set back is the possibility of snow falling from the roof of the convenience store onto Wendy’s property, depending on the pitch of the roof. Similarly, he had concerns about the direction liquid from the condenser would drain.
“If they’re building right on the line itself, I see that as a problem,” Sherwood said.
Ricks’ son Todd had similar concerns, but also noted his hesitation with having the proposed set back on the adjoining property line.
“I’m not opposed to neighbors, in fact I’m grateful for them,” Todd said. “With that right on the property line, it’s a concern for me.”
He indicated that there should at least be some set back whether it is five-feet or 50-feet.
“I understand the pump and I want to be a good neighbor now, and into the future, but my concern is that is a zero set back with the consequences solely to us,” Todd said. “We have set backs for a reason.”
Lastly, he said they decided to build the Wendy’s at that location because there was a 50-foot setback and that they may have located it differently if they would’ve known this was a possibility for neighboring businesses.
Duffin said the pitch of the roof will be angled onto Hall’s property, and that there will be a drain that will lead into a catch basin.
“We’ve done this in several other cities, we will slope the roof to the front of the building, and take the drain out into our parking area,” he said.
Overall the commission agreed with the Ricks’ and their concerns with a zero-foot set back. Commissioner Rex Sutherland suggested at least a five-foot set back while Commissioner Dan Stowell suggested more than five-feet.
“My feeling is that the set back being directly on the property line itself is a bit overly forward,” Sutherland said.
With that in mind Duffin said there should still be enough pull-through room with a five-foot set back. The commission decided to table the matter to allow the two parties to negotiate if a five-foot set back would be sufficient.
After reconvening, Todd and Duffin agreed to a five-foot set back as long as the slope of the roof is to the front of the building.
“Five would allow for me to breath and feel better about it,” Todd said. “I feel much better about a five-foot set back.”
The commission unanimously approved the variance for a five-foot set back.
Construction of the convenience store and gas station began around the time of the construction of the peanut roundabout in early August. In addition to the convenience store, a drive-thru fast food restaurant will also be in place, however the specific restaurant has yet to be determined according to City Clerk Dave Swager.
The property will feature a convenience store on the north-end, gas pumps on the south-end, parking spaces on the east-end and a larger parking lot, drive-thru and fast-food restaurant on the west-end.