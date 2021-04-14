Rigby Planning and Zoning administrator Ione Hansen presented some final changes to revisions within the city code at the Rigby City Council meeting April 1.
City codes Title #9 (Building Regulations), Title #10 (Zoning Regulations), Title #11 (PUD), Title #12 (Signs), Title #13 (Appeals/Variance), and Title #14 (Enforcement) have been under review for several weeks, with Hansen stating that it’s been awhile since the codes have been updated.
Corrections Hansen presented April 1 include adjusting spelling errors, giving clarification on window sizing for existing homes, permitting fees, allowing manufactured homes to be on permanent foundations in an R1 zone and with, townhomes allowing up to eight-plexes as opposed to fourplexes.
The city council and mayor also discussed clarifying what would be included in the downtown business district, specifying the exact area and allowing for funeral home and cremation services within the downtown business district, as Eckersell Funeral Home is already on Main St.
Hansen told Mayor Jason Richardson that she believed the updates were largely ready to go with minor adjustments, but that she would prefer to wait once she could go over the updates completely again although it would be their decision whether to move forward or not.
“Where the building season is upon us, I think there is some pressure to go ahead and move forward if the council is convinced we’ve got the major changes put in there, now just looking for editing on style and spelling, those minor changes can be addressed as we go along,” Richardson said.
Council member Richard Datwyler stated that he felt confident in moving forward with the approval following Richardson’s statement, stating, “We went through the main crux of it last time and just looking for little things, I think we’d probably be okay.”
Council members discussed the options for approval and any other changes as well as what areas should be included in the downtown business district, which they settled on defining that as the two blocks of Main St. and then N State St. from Main to 48 and then 1st W from Main to 1st.
Hansen previously stated that the changes were mainly focusing on codes that impact R1, R2 and R3 zones and that changes would accompany updates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Idaho State code updates that have taken place as well.
The city’s comprehensive plan and subdivision ordinance are still undergoing updates as well, and Hansen expects those to be completed in the fall.
Datwyler ultimately made a motion to publish the revised city code changes and set a public hearing as well as including the changes that identify the downtown business district (with the ability to change as needed) and allowing for funeral services, which was unanimously approved by the present council members.
“I think it’s going to be good,” Hansen said. “I like that we’ll have a buffer between R1 zones and R3 zones with the R2 in between them. I think it’ll be a benefit, but this won’t apply to subdivisions that are already approved.”
Hansen said that she hopes the transition to the new requirements will be smooth as they’ve reached out to those that are currently developing in the city to help with the change.
The first public hearing for the updates will be held on April 22, as the city council voted to change the date of their regular meeting to allow for proper publication and notification of the hearing. City council meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are held at City Hall.