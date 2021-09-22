After 52 years of service as the Rigby Park and Rodeo Director, life-time resident Steve Cook has decided to retire.
Before Steve was ever the director, he first graduated from Rigby High School in 1953. After Steve graduated, he went right into serving in the United States Military in 1954.
Steve was a Military Policeman for three years. Steve stated he first served between North and South Korea as a Military Policeman; for the last six months of his service, Steve was transferred to New York to be an Honor Guard for parades. Steve mentioned all he did was stand around and salute during the parades. He lamented he preferred his time serving in Korea.
After his service, Steve stated he went on to serve a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint mission in western Canada for two years. Once he returned home, he married his wife, VaLeta, in 1960.
In 1969, Steve was chosen to be on the Rigby fairgrounds board. Steve mentioned that VaLeta, wasn’t entirely thrilled about the idea.
“She can’t stand horses,” said Steve. “One time we went hunting and we put her on an old horse and it wouldn’t do anything, so she didn’t enjoy that. She would not feed horses or clean stalls, but she still supported me. Especially the boys, when they were jockeys.”
Steve stated there was a committee of about five or six gentlemen years ago, and they claimed they were not getting support from the city, so they all quit, and the mayor and council member over the park and rodeo at the time, asked four or five of the residents to take over. Eventually, one moved away and the others quit, but Steve hung on.
“When those people quit, and the mayor knew I was on the Jefferson County Posse and was interested in horses, he asked me to be the president,” Steve said. “So he kind of conned me into it.”
Steve’s three sons were also jockeys during his time with the fairgrounds.
In an article from The Salt Lake Tribune, Steve stated horse racing “is a family affair and we enjoy it.” The article stated Steve reflected on his own 12 years of racing as a jockey watching his son Don gallop around the Rigby arena, and how his prize money helped to put his sons through college.
Steve mentioned his favorite part about being a part of the park and rodeo fairgrounds board is trying to improve it and make sure it isn’t rundown for future generations to enjoy. Steve said there are still projects that need to be done that he would like to help with.
Steve stated he has been through about six mayors while being the Rigby Park and Rodeo Director. He’s helped to put on dozens of events each year for the fairgrounds since the beginning of his career. There’s Rigby Stampede Days, Posses’, the Figure 8 Races, and many more that Steve has helped to coordinate.
“I just take them as they come,” said Steve. “And enjoy it and enjoy working with each coordinator and supervisor.”
Over the years, Steve has received countless awards for his service as the director. Steve received the Community Service Award, the award for a Dedicated Member of the Jefferson County Rigby Stampede Rodeo Committee, and many others. He was also recognized as the “Rigby Employee of the Year” in 2015.
Steve also mentioned many of the projects that have been completed at the fairgrounds are due to charitable donations from Rigby Urban Renewal, who provided the money in order for Steve to have the barns redone, to build a chicken and rabbit barn, add air conditioning and heating to the 4-H room, and countless other projects.
Steve stated he has been grateful for the Rigby city employees, including Mitch Bradley, Dave Swager and Angie Hill, who have all been helpful towards Steve’s endeavors at the fairgrounds. Whether it was helping to petition to get funds or working on the projects alongside Steve, he stated their help was appreciated.
“I’m always looking for ways to improve the rodeo grounds,” Steve said. “I want to keep it looking good for all to enjoy. I’ve had a great time.”