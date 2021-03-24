The Rigby Police Department recently received some “very needed” equipment through various grants, according to a post by the department on Facebook.
Officer Daniel Buono with the help Officer Teague and Detective Jake Hannabach completed the grant applications, bringing in approximately $70,000 worth of equipment for the department, Chief Sam Tower said.
“They did awesome – they were fantastic,” Tower said. “Buono was the primary officer that secured these grants and he did a great job.”
The department received computers, AEDs and emergency medical kits, radars and breath alcohol testers.
The computers are part of an MDT system for patrol cars, which allows officers to write and print E-Tickets and write reports when out in the community. According to the department, this will decrease the time it takes for traffic stops and will increase officers’ time with the public.
The medical kits and AEDs were through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant. The other three grants were through the Idaho Transportation Department and all costs will be fully reimbursed or covered. One of the grants will be reimbursed through dedicated traffic enforcement hours done through the department.