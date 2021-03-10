The Rigby Troyettes Dance Team will take the stage at the 2021 Idaho State Dance and Cheer Championships March 20.
Although the competition year has been off due to COVID-19, Coach Cassi Murdock said they’ve been able to compete a few times this season, with their latest competition being districts several weeks ago.
“We placed in all four of our styles at districts and qualified to take three of our routines to state,” Murdock said. “We’ll be performing hip hop, jazz and our high kick routines. At districts, we took first place in jazz, second in hip hop and high kick, and third in military style.”
Murdock says that leading up to state, they’re focusing on cleaning up their routines, taking feedback from judges at their previous competition and adjusting, working on their confidence and weight training to improve their strength.
“The girls have improved so much with what they’ve been through this year and it’s really been great,” Murdock said. “They’ve been troopers. They’re great, hard workers that have stuck together as team and I wish we could’ve shown them off more this year. I’m just grateful they could still compete this year, audience or not.”
The Rigby Cheerleaders will also be competing, with their performances taking place March 19.
Coach Hailey Jackman said that while COVID has made this year challenging, she feels like the team has done a “pretty dang good job” with how much they’ve had to overcome.
“This year, it’s a lot more mentally challenging,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen that don’t necessarily have the same amount of experience as our older members but our seniors, and really our juniors and sophomores as well, have done a good job to direct and teach a good mentality.”
The team has 29 members, with just three seniors. The girls and boys heading to state will perform a show routine as well as a co-ed stunting routine.
Jackman said that last year was devastating as they had the state competition ripped away from them and that they’re looking forward to not missing out.
“It’s taken a lot more work and dedication this year, I think for both the students and the coaches, as it’s been really mentally challenging,” Jackman said. “Overall, I hope we can place in the top three or top five... I just want them to know how stinkin’ proud we are with how hard they’ve been working every single day and seeing the challenges they’ve overcome.”