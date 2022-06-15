The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission voted to accept the annexation and zone designation of the Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Capital LLC for recommendation to the city council following a public hearing held on June 9.
Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital returned to the Rigby PZC with a revised plan during the hearing. Their revisions included a buffer zone of 8.8 acres of R-1 lots, 18.48 acres of commercial zone, 5.7 acres of R-2 lots and 24.2 acres of high-density R-3 lots.
“We’ve added more R-3 because we’re doing less commercial,” said Kurt Rolland, with Eagle Rock Engineering, who spoke at the hearing as the developer’s representative.
Southgate and Accelerated Capital first applied to annex their land into the City of Rigby and re-zone it to allow for their proposed commercial and high-density residential development back in March of 2022. Their intended use for the land, which is along 460 E near the Annis Highway and Rigby Lake Drive, is to develop condos and apartments as well as a commercial development.
At the time, their application for annexation contained 28.98 acres of commercial zoning, 5.8 acres of R-2 and 22.51 acres of R-3 high density lots.
Their initial March hearing was postponed due to over-crowding at City Hall, where speakers against the development’s application exceeding the maximum capacity of the building. The hearing was rescheduled to take place in May.
Following their May 12 public hearing, the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission moved to table the application for annexation and requested the developers return to them with a new plan, which heeds the concerns of the current residents, and includes layering, buffering and a reconsideration of commercial zoning.
According to a majority of speakers at the June 6 hearing, the developers did not add sufficient layering and buffering between the residential areas and the commercial zones in their plan.
The developers added only one row, just under nine acres, of R-1 lots in response to the previous meeting. In doing so, they decreased their commercial acreage by ten acres and increased their high-density R-3 acreage by two acres.
“It was pretty clear what everyone asked for,” said resident Brent Butikofer. “I’ve seen good layering. Kurt Rolland has done great layering. This is not good layering.”
Several community members came forward to speak against the annexation with the newly proposed zone designations. Many speakers expressed their concerns regarding the impact high density annexation would have on city services, and the subsequential impact it would have on the taxpayers.
Other concerns were regarding traffic and safety along Rigby Lake Road and 460 N. According to several speakers, traffic is already fairly congested on the road heading to Jefferson County Lake.
“This is a completely new plan,” said community member Mandy Peters. “I tried to look at it with fresh eyes, but this new plan is still not well-thought out and the developers did not engage with the community when they made the plan.”
Several others agreed with Peters and stated their belief that in the interest of being good neighbors, the developers should have attempted to meet with the community in order to come up with a better plan for their development.
“I’m happy to see the R-1 strip you added,” Commissioner Aaron Belk said to the developers, following the public comment section of the hearing. “However, I don’t like that you added more R-3.”
He added that the developers did in fact have a legal right to develop their property within legal limits.
Commissioner Jennifer Campbell reiterated that sentiment and added a statement that the PZC’s responsibility was to ensure any incoming applications met the city ordinances based on facts, not feeling.
“I hear you loud and clear,” Campbell said to the speakers and members of the audience. “However, we abide by rules and regulation with respect to the boundaries of city ordinances. I don’t like the single R-1 strip, but they do check all the boxes.”
The city water and sewer systems can both handle the large amount of high-density proposed, according to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. The roads, however, are county roads and out of his jurisdiction. Concerns regarding traffic would need to be directed to the county. Bradley also addressed a previous concern by stating if the development is built according to city specifications, it shouldn’t cost current homeowner’s any more money.
“Since this is an annexation hearing, I do think you’re jumping the gun talking about what’s going in,” Bradley stated.
Commissioner Rex Sutherland reminded the council and the attendees that the outcome of the hearing would not set anything in stone. Accepting the application only means that the PZC accepts the annexation for recommendation to the Rigby City Council.