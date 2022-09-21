The Rigby Chamber of Commerce heard multiple updates from Jefferson Joint School District #251 and the Rigby Police Department at their September 14 meeting.
Chief of Police Allen Fullmer introduced himself to the chamber, as he stated he is in his fourth week as Rigby's new Chief of Police.
"We're heading into a good position," Fullmer told the chamber. "I want to get back to being a community oriented department."
Fullmer stated he has strong roots in the Rigby community as his family had been living in Menan for generations. He gave the chamber a brief background of his police work in the area, stating he had worked for both the Rigby Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for several years.
He provided members of the council with reference sheets titled, "Know your money," which is a guide to help recognize authentic Federal Reserve Notes, as opposed to counterfeit bills. According to Fullmer, several businesses in Rigby have been hit with counterfeit bills in the recent weeks.
"With copy machines, they're nearly identical," Fullmer said, but emphasized that counterfeit bills still lack features such as watermarks, security ribbons and color-shifting ink which were shown on the sheet.
The police are working on building a felony case against the counterfeiters, he said, and encouraged members of the chamber to inform him, or any of his officers, if they know or see anything regarding fake bills.
In an effort to re-orient the department around the Rigby Community, Fullmer is planning to continue the Shop with a Cop program. This program, he said, encourages positive experiences between community children and the police which the children may not have previously had.
Fullmer informed the chamber that his department is accepting donations for the program.
Superintendent of Jefferson Joint School District #251, Chad Martin, also addressed the chamber to give an update on the district's growth and performance.
He began by stating the district grew this year by approximately 240 students. Southfork Elementary, he said, continues to be a huge school, while Rigby High School has 2,100 students enrolled this semester.
"It's not as much as some years," Martin said, "but it's not our lowest, either."
Several new teachers have been hired district-wide, he reported, many of which were hired late due to the late nature of assessing growth.
This year, the district has implemented a new safety plan for Lock-down situation. The program is called ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), which Martin stated gives staff more options for their classroom lockdowns, including the option to barricade their doors.
All staff, he said, were trained in the new program, including teachers, lunch staff, office staff and paraprofessionals.
This year, the district will also be implementing a security upgrade for building visitors which allows school staff to know exactly who is in their building at all times, Martin reported.
He stated this system scans visitor identification cards and creates a badge for them to wear while in the building.
"It's a hassle when you first go through," he said, "but it really does help the staff know who's in the school."
He stated the district has also partnered with Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor on a mental health and threat assessment program which aims to help students with specific challenges. The Threat Assessment committee, he said, will meet and discuss students and create a targeted plan to support those students and address their needs.
Rigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School are among the top performing schools in the state, Martin reported. He informed the chamber that the Kuna School District used Rigby as a model of academic performance.
Additionally, Rigby's agriculture department, he said, is a nationally rated program.
The high school Homecoming parade will be held on Main Street on Sept. 30. According to Martin, they will be enforcing safety regulations regarding candy-throwing and the size of certain vehicles in the parade this year. These are regulations which have been in place, but never enforced, he said. This year, due to the increasing size of attendees, these regulations will be enforced.
As far as district facilities, Martin reported that construction for a new press box at the football field will begin soon. The new building was paid for by community donations. He said the district is waiting to see what the weather does before beginning repairs on the High School Track.
In other business, at the same meeting, Chamber President Teresa Anderson announced Broulims as the Business of the Month. Vonnie Lue Broulim, wife of Dick Broulim, addressed the chamber to tell a brief history of the Broulim family and the beginnings of the Broulim's Fresh Foods store.
"We love the community and we love the growth," Broulim said.
Rigby City Councilwoman Aliza King also came to the Chamber meeting to update the members of the Trick or Treat on Main Street event on Oct. 29.