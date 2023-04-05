Stephanie Babb-Hackett, 51, and James E. Baker, 50, made their initial appearances in court before Magistrate Judge Daniel R. Clark on March 27, following their arrests on charges involving possession of drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm.

The judge set bond for Babb-Hackett at $30,000 and for Baker at $50,000. As of March 30, neither has posted bond and are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.


