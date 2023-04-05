Stephanie Babb-Hackett, 51, and James E. Baker, 50, made their initial appearances in court before Magistrate Judge Daniel R. Clark on March 27, following their arrests on charges involving possession of drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm.
The judge set bond for Babb-Hackett at $30,000 and for Baker at $50,000. As of March 30, neither has posted bond and are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.
The Rigby Police Department was dispatched to Motel 6 on 425 Farnsworth Way to investigate a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a occupied room. Officers made contact with the male James E Baker from Eugene, Oregon and female Stephanie E Babb-Hackett from Eugene, Oregon occupants of the room.
Officers later obtained a search warrant for the room and a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to Stephanie E Babb-Hackett.
A K9 and Deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office assisted. The K9 did a free air search of the vehicle, alerting to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Approximately 35 pounds of marijuana was located inside the Motel room and inside the Tahoe, an estimated street value of $175,000.00, along with 21 grams of meth, $816 cash and five firearms.
James E. Baker was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Stephanie E Babb- Hackett was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of marijuana, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
Both have pled not-guilty to their misdemeanor charges. Preliminary hearings have been set for April 6, Baker's at 1 p.m. and Babb-Hackett's at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.