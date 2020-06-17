Not only will the Rigby Police Department be getting new vehicles this budget year, they’ll also be cutting their vehicle purchase costs in half.
The RPD currently purchases cars for their fleet from lease returns, meaning they’re getting vehicles at the end of their warranty life. Car repairs can cost the department plenty of time, and money, putting cars into the shop.
The department usually uses a car for four to five years. In that time, Chief Sam Tower stated they usually end up short-staffed on vehicles when they require maintenance.
The department budgets $30,000 on purchasing one new car a year and the lease program, which is being done through a Utah company called Hinkley’s, will allow the department to get two new cars for about half the price, Tower said.
“It’s something most police municipalities are going to,” Tower said. “I think it’s a good thing and the guys are pretty excited about it. I think the community will be really impressed by the new cars too.”
The RPD will be receiving their new vehicles before the new fiscal year begins in October.