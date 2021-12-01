The Rigby Police Department announced they are welcoming Dr. Joe Englanoff, Royce Gracie, Khonry Gracie, and Daryl Williams to the department as reserve officers from the Crimes Against Children foundation.
Williams is the founder of the Crimes Against Children foundation, which focuses not only on crimes against children, but also on training police officers in rural areas.
Chief Sam Tower stated he has been in contact with the foundation since Aug. of this year, who helped to choose qualified men to help train the department. Tower mentioned he started working on getting these reserve officers to collaborate with his department since 2020.
According to Tower, they are not being given a grant, it is just a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and an agreement that is provided free of charge.
Tower stated the reserve offices will come up for trainings, but will not be staying in Rigby. They will be a part of the department for as long as they would like to be, Tower mentioned.
“I would like us to receive trainings in each of the disciplines a couple times a year,” Tower said. “I see this being a long term relationship.”
The Crimes Against Children foundation have several individuals that work for their agency, Tower said, so they will be teaching the department different things such as hand-to-hand tactics, emergency medicine and how to handle mental illness situations in the community.
“I’m excited and grateful to be working with this foundation, they are awesome,” said Tower. “I am excited for all of the training they will be giving our officers.”
In an interview with Williams, he stated their foundation was created to save and protect kids.
Williams has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, having attended the San Diego police academy, the CSI police academy, as well as the SWAT school in Pocatello.
By doing so, Williams and his team members teach police departments how to protect children by teaching them trauma training, how to handle active shooters, and to protect them against child predators.
“We want [the officers] to be better trained to help people in major accidents,” said Williams.
According to Williams, they are just helping to update the training for the departments; they want officers to be able to relate to teenagers better. The training is gear to help both the parents and the children, Williams said.