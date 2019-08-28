Rigby police make efforts to control rock chuck population

In the past couple years, yellow-bellied marmots, also known as rock chucks, have begun causing issues in the Rigby area as their population grows.
"Rock chucks, when they overpopulate, tend to carry disease, as well as they're very destructive to property — building foundations, vehicles." Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower said. "They'll crawl up in vehicles, eat the wiring, or chew them, as well as things like that."
Tower said the rock chucks are primarily located on private and city property near the Idaho National Laboratory at the end of Fifth W. on State Highway 48. He said exterminators estimated there were probably a couple thousand in the area.
Those rock chucks have damaged both private and city property. Tower said he has heard they have caused at least hundreds of dollars in damages to vehicles.
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower said the Rigby police started noticing the increase in rock chuck population in 2018 and made efforts to control it. Since then, he said the police have exterminated about 200 rock chucks. Tower said with the approval of the Idaho Fish and Game Department, police have primarily killed the animals by going out and shooting them with specialty ammunition that disintegrates and will not ricochet. He said they also only shoot down into the pit.
"It's really safe," he said. "We would like it that it's only us doing that with a rifle and the special ammunition."
Tower said they have also put out a trap in the area and have four to five traps available for free public use when people have issues.
He said the police did no do much rock chuck shooting during the summer months, but will begin again probably in September. He said they have also looked into having professional exterminators handle the issues.
"They have a technique developed that collapses their tunnels," Tower said. "But most of the tunneling that can be collapsed is on private property, so we can't really enforce that."
Tower said the private property owners have given permission for the police to shoot the rock chucks, but said he has not approached them about collapsing the tunnels. He said the tunnels are on land where alfalfa is being grown and collapsing them could have a negative impact on the crops.
"It hasn't gotten to that point yet," he said.
He said another method that could be used is mass-poisoning, but he said the police would rather not resort to that.
"That would get people's pets — we'll get cats and stuff like that and we don't want to do that," Tower said. "There may come a time where that has to occur if the damage gets too high, but we probably won't do that."
Tower said if anyone has issues with the rock chucks, they can try to safely deal with the problem themselves or call the Rigby Police Department — 208-745-1951.
"We will respond and see if we can't take care of them," Tower said.