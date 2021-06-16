During the Rigby City Council Meeting June 3, Chief Tower's proposal for leasing a new patrol car each year until the fleet is new was approved by the council.
The council already approved Chief Tower to receive three new leased patrol cars, which should be arriving within the next month.
According to Chief Tower, the proposal was to save money on maintenance. The original cost of maintenance for the used patrol cars was around $15,000 per vehicle.
"Previously, we would purchase lease returns from other departments," said Chief Tower. "At that point, you would only have about six months to year to run them. The maintenance cost was a lot more."
Chief Tower stated with the leased vehicles, everything is covered under warranty, so the only thing that he would have to be concerned about is changing the tires maybe every year. The used patrol cars usually had big dollar repairs.
"We just don't see a lot of pursuit stuff inside the city, unless we assist the county," said Chief Tower.
"What it would boil down to is per vehicle $7,188, that's a yearly cost," said Chief Tower. "The first year cost will a little bit higher than that because it includes outfitting the vehicle with the cage, lights, radio, all that kind of stuff."
Chief Tower stated he doesn't have the initial cost of outfitting the vehicle at the moment.
According to Chief Tower, the car is leased for four years, and at the end of the four years they can return the vehicle and get a brand new one for no additional cost.
Chief Tower stated for two cars next year, it would be approximately $60,000.
"We run our vehicles hard," Chief Tower said.
Chief Tower stated the program is called Bancorp. He has used this program for a year, where they leased a patrol car in 2020, and have liked their experience with them.