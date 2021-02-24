Rigby High School is preparing to tell a tale surrounding a music box, a con and a quest to discover one’s true identity.
“Anastasia the Musical” is set to take the stage March 11 through March 17 for the telling of the story of Anya, a young woman with memory loss who teams up with two con men trying to get their ticket to riches.
The musical is based on the 1997 movie “Anastasia,” although director Jesse Arnold says those that love the original movie like him can expect a few differences.
“People can expect the show to be different from the movie but it’s different in a good way,” Arnold, whose been with Rigby High for six years, said. “It’s a fresh take on a familiar story and it will be a great experience.”
Casting for the show began the second week in December and since then, work on the production has been ongoing. Arnold said work on sets, costumes and lighting have all been done separately and he’s most excited to see it all come together as the show dates get closer.
Although Arnold has done lots of shows and has some favorites, he said this one may take the cake.
“Choosing this show goes back to when I was a kid,” Arnold said. “I loved the movie and the music and I was really excited when I learned they were making it a Broadway musical.”
When the performance rights became available last year for schools, Arnold said he jumped at the chance to produce the show.
“This is such a newer show, I’m really excited to be among the first in the nation to produce it,” he stated.
“Anastasia the Musical” show times will begin at 7 p.m. each night with an expected end time of 10 p.m. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the audience will be limited to 400 people a night.
Arnold stated that tickets will be available soon but that they’re holding off on opening ticket sales until they get closer to the show in case they need to make any changes.
“We will adhere to county and school district guidelines,” Arnold said. “We have double cast some of the main roles for COVID precautions and I’m amazed by the work and dedication our students put in. They’ve been working on their lines and music non-stop since casting and I’m very proud of them.”
Anya will be played by Shae Philips (Maroon) and Lily Butterfield (Gold), The Dowager Empress will be played by Nadine Pepcorn (Maroon) and Alexia Lovell (Gold), and Dmitry will be played by Cameron Williams (Maroon) and Boston Klingler (Gold).