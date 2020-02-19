A recent video survey of Rigby’s sewer lines shed light on multiple places groundwater is seeping into the system.
Knowing where water is infiltrating the system allows city officials to decide what improvements need to be made.
According to a map of the lines, problem areas include lines near Tall Avenue, Circle Drive, Second South, First West, Ramona Avenue and Second West, Blaine Street, Town Square, Annis Highway and south of Rigby Canal. Bradley told council members he has $200,000 budgeted for repairs in 2020. Outside of the meeting, Bradley said he hopes to review the video of each of the problem areas before deciding what to fix this year.
“I’d like to do all of them at once, I just don’t have the money,” he told council members.
Bradley said fixing infiltration can save the city money on wastewater treatment. He said he knows city residents will soon need to foot a higher bill due to the looming multi-million dollar wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
“It scares me to death this new sewer plant, I’m totally against raising our monthly bills … If there’s a way that I can save the city money by fixing the pipes that are causing infiltration, (then I want to do it),” Bradley said.
Reducing infiltration saves the city money because clean water costs more to treat than thicker, dirtier water, said Scott Humphries, Rigby wastewater treatment operator.
“It dilutes it so you have to have more microorganisms to treat the same amount of water,” Humphries said.
He said water infiltrating the system also takes up more energy from the facility’s oxidation ditches due to the higher volume the ditches need to process.
“It’s just easier to treat thicker concentration than the diluted concentration,” Humphries said.
In Rigby, infiltration is particularly common due to high subwater during the summer, and Humphries said it easily enters unsealed portions of the system.
“When the sub comes up end of July, beginning of August, it naturally finds cracks and crevices everywhere,” Humphries said.
Humphries said over time, tree roots and ground settling can cause those cracks in the pipes. Bradley said Rigby has numerous aging pipes, which contributes to the city’s problems with infiltration.
“Some of the lines in this town, they’re as old as the town,” Bradley said.
Humphries said all cities survey their lines to seek out areas of infiltration, but he said Rigby is somewhat unique in its problems with subwater. He said Idaho Falls and Rexburg do not have the same problems.
“It’s kind of like our ground’s a sponge,” Humphries said.
Marvin Fielding, an engineer with Keller Associates, said subwater is a regional problem and affects Ririe, Sugar City and parts of Firth and St. Anthony. Fielding said the levels also vary within Rigby, with the east side of town not as affected as the main portion and the area near Rigby South Park. On the east side, he said water levels remain about 100 feet deep. He said in some places, it rises to within 10 feet of the surface.
“Where we have trouble is where the sewer is deeper than 10 feet,” Fielding said.
Bradley said he plans to structure road treatments around sewer repairs. He said he is also seeking a grant for Annis Highway, and said the line on that road will be the last to be fixed unless the grant comes in sooner.