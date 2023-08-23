The highly controversial development known as the Lakeside Planned Unit Development was recommended for the Rigby City Council’s approval, following a lengthy public hearing with the Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee on August 17.
The development, according to the preliminary plat presented to the PZC consists of 112 townhome units, ranging from four-unit buildings to eight-unit buildings and 22 duplex homes just south of 460 N between Rigby Lake Drive and the Annis Highway.
“I just want to remind everybody that this property has been annexed and zoned,” said Kurt Rolland of Eagle Rock Engineering, speaking for the developers at the meeting. “The city has ordinances and we followed all of the ordinances the city has set for developers.”
Several community members attended the Planning and Zoning hearing to speak against the development, citing concerns regarding the potential impact on traffic, schools, crime, emergency services, pedestrian safety, parking space and agricultural maneuverability.
While a traffic study on the surrounding area was conducted prior to the plat’s submission, several residents were concerned regarding the study’s findings and whether it sufficiently covered all of the pertinent roads which would be affected.
Others requested the completed traffic study be made available to public, which Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen clarified is available to the public upon request. The document is approximately 300 pages, she said, but she has shared it via email to those who have asked to see it.
Residents, such as Marlene Mahoney, challenged the high-density development on the basis of available emergency services, as well as the possible safety hazards posed to the various walkers, bicyclers and joggers on the road.
A request which was brought up several times throughout the hearing was the inclusion of sidewalks for pedestrian travelers as well as widening existing roads which would be affected.
Resident David Sanderland posed a question to the PZC and the developers, noting the plat did not show where or how the roads would be widened. His concern with this issue was that the developers, having not noted on the plat, may build out their development and widen the road as an after-thought.
This, Sanderland stated, could potentially work against the current land owners by requiring them to give up some of their land to accommodate a wider road.
During the rebuttal Rolland stated the roads would be widened using land owned by the developers. He also assured the public that sidewalks have been planned throughout the development.
Mahoney, while posing questions of safety also inquired after the possible findings of an environmental study, and whether the development planned for sufficient green-space in the neighborhood, and whether reducing the number of units per building could lead to additional green space.
With the inclusion of over 100 homes, many residents stated more green space was needed to allow all of the children moving in to safely play.
This sentiment was echoed several times by other community members, including Marie McClean, who provided photographs to the PZC to demonstrate what she believed would a similar development using buildings with more than four units, on Jenny Lee Drive in Idaho Falls.
“They’re like army barracks, I don’t know,” Said McClean. “It’s too much building and they’re proposing nine eight-unit buildings.”
Others who spoke, such as Barbara Mugleston, also provided examples of developments which she believed were planned well. Specifically, she shared that the Hailey Creek Subdivision included a privacy fence around the perimeter of the neighborhood to separate the subdivision from the main highway. Her suggestion was to do something similar, utilizing a vinyl fence.
Larry Stevens, a local farmer owning land surrounding the development shared a specific concern regarding his irrigation ditch and the easements he’d be given to maintain his own ditch which flows through the subdivision’s proposed area.
According to the documentation the developers, Devin Dial and Vince Calkins, submitted to the city, they have agreed to work with Jefferson County on both Annis Highway and Rigby Lake Drive in their widening and on turn-lanes on the Annis Highway.
The documentation also stated the developers had met with the North Rigby Irrigation and Canal Company regarding setbacks for the canal and had come to an agreement regarding the protection of canal easements and have agreed to the company’s requests for easement road widths and the inclusion of a no-access privacy fence around the waterway.
From the canal company, Jesse Byram, spoke in favor of the development at the hearing. He stated the plat makes sense and is planned on an appropriate piece of land for the development. He also stated his belief that there would be “no parking” signs posted on 460 N to prevent parking around the subdivision.
While the area will be developed as a residential area, land out near it is still used for agricultural purposes. Byram and Stevens both believe excessive parking around the neighborhood may inhibit the farmers’ ability to move wide agricultural equipment down the roads, and through the easements they need to maintain their waterways.
While the PZC approved the preliminary plat to before the city council, Commissioner Jenny Kifer included a list of conditions for the developers, based in part on the concerns brought before them at the hearing.
Conditions for on the plat include the addition of a white vinyl privacy fence along 460 North a standard fence around the canal to discourage litter or children getting into the canal. Water rights on the land will be turned over to the city. The developers will be required to provide a development agreement, and will need to pay all necessary fees to Road and Bridge.
They will need to ensure the proper setbacks are included for the canal, and will also need to include streetlights and bowls to their plat. All of Jefferson County Road and Bridge Requirements will need to be met, as well as city and building codes.
According to Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley, no occupancy permits will be given until all infrastructure is completed.
