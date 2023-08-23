The highly controversial development known as the Lakeside Planned Unit Development was recommended for the Rigby City Council’s approval, following a lengthy public hearing with the Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee on August 17.

The development, according to the preliminary plat presented to the PZC consists of 112 townhome units, ranging from four-unit buildings to eight-unit buildings and 22 duplex homes just south of 460 N between Rigby Lake Drive and the Annis Highway.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.