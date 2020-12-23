The Rigby City Council moved to raise Library Director Marilyn Kamoe's salary Dec. 17 from $37,032.96 to $48,000.
Library Chairman of the Board Stacy Grant approached the council stating that as the board has met over the last several months, they've talked about wanting to raise Kamoe's salary to better reflect her experience and contributions as well as more closely matching the pay of similar positions in the area.
"We're kind of embarrassed at what she makes," Grant said. "I wasn't aware of what her salary was until recently and we voted unanimously that it needs to be increased. It's extremely low."
According to Grant, Kamoe has been the library director for 22 years, has a Bachelors degree and has made a lot of contributions to library in receiving grants, doing fundraising and creating programs.
Kamoe also completed a total overhaul of the library program, where the old program cost $8,000-$10,000 a year, where now the new program costs under $1,000, which includes tech support.
In a comparison with other library directors at similar sized libraries in the area, Grant said Kamoe's pay is far below others.
"We would really like to give our director a pay increase," Grant stated.
The pay increase will come from the library's budget which will need to be reopened, with Grant stating that with how much money Kamoe brings in and saves, won't be an issue.
The City Council unanimously approved the pay increase and will back date the new amount to Dec. 1, 2020.