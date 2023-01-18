The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) approved, after a couple of years, the federal aid for the City of Rigby’s Annis Highway Improvement project in the amount of $2,291,000.

At the Rigby City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Datwyler announced that with this amount awarded to the city, LHTAC requires a match from Rigby in the amount of $168,159.40. This amount, Datwyler stated had been put aside in the city’s budget for two or three years ago.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.