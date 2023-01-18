The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) approved, after a couple of years, the federal aid for the City of Rigby’s Annis Highway Improvement project in the amount of $2,291,000.
At the Rigby City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Datwyler announced that with this amount awarded to the city, LHTAC requires a match from Rigby in the amount of $168,159.40. This amount, Datwyler stated had been put aside in the city’s budget for two or three years ago.
The city began the process of trying to improve the Annis Highway a “long time ago,” according to both Datwyler and Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley. The plan, said City Clerk Dave Swager, is to widen the road and add curb and gutter from 2nd North to 400 North.
While Rigby submitted their application over two years ago, the process had stilled while they tried to get an award from LHTAC.
According to Datwyler, Jefferson County also applied for funding through LHTAC to improve their portion of the highway, as well, and their application was approved approximately two years ago.
With their approval in hand, the council moved to approve the resolution and to return it to LHTAC to be put into prioritization.
In other news at the same meeting, the City Council moved to purchase from Kent Hansen, the length of 12- inch waterline which extends to his property from the center of Dr. Richard Harper’s professional plaza. The amount agreed on was $17,582.
According to Bradley, the waterline on Harper’s property was installed prior to Bradley’s time in Public Works. Since beginning, Bradley has been in the position to make property owners extend waterlines through the full length of their property, he said, to make it easier to hook new properties on.
He then informed the council that Hansen then extended that waterline from Harper’s, north to his own property. The city did not help with that project. According to Bradley, this was a project the city should have aided Hansen with.
“I guess what I’m asking is, can we buy the water line that we should have with in the first place,” Bradley asked the council.
Bradley stated he, Hansen and City Clerk Dave Swager met a couple of times to iron out the amount the city could buy the line for. Hansen had provided his bill from Jerome Bowen, which Bradley stated he combed through and removed any personal items.
From that bill, he was able to determine the amount for the city to pay would be $17,582. This is an amount Bradley said he had budgeted for in his water budget. He also explained his belief of this instance being a one-time situation, as he now requires waterlines to be extended and should not encounter this issue again.
“My suggestion to the council is to buy that section of line and leave the new part of that line for late-comers,” Bradley said, referring to the come-late agreement for the waterline with Hansen the council also approved at the meeting.
The come-late agreement, according to Council Chair Becky Harrison, is a way for property owners to possibly recoup the cost of extending their waterlines to the end of their property by allowing new property owners or developers to hook on to their lines.
This agreement will expire in 20 years, Bradley stated, after which the cost of extending the waterline can no longer be recuperated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.