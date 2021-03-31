Rigby receives favorable audit report

The city of Rigby received a positive audit report from Sheri Poulsen with Jensen Poulsen and Company at their meeting March 18.
Poulsen stated that the city has continued to improve its financial position and has been for several years. The net assets of the city increased by $3.2 million and were at $32.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2020, which is when the fiscal year ended.
The governmental funds reported ending in a combined net balance of $13.510 million, which is an increase of $1.444 million from the previous year. Business-type activities had an ending net position of $19.248 million (+$1.838 million over the prior year).
Debt owed on governmental activities and business-type assets decreased from $7.9 million to $7.4 million.
Out of the $32.7 million, $16.6. million was invested in capital assets net of debt, $5.1 million was restricted and $11 million was unrestricted. City liabilities totaled $8.6 million which is down from the prior year. Cash and investment balances were reported at $16,180,000, which is an increase of $2,286,000 from the previous year.
The city’s General Fund revenues totaled $1,469,000 which is an increase of $101,000 over the last year, which 63% of revenues was from property tax and 27% of revenues is from state revenues.
Assessed property tax allocation by fund is as follows: Property Tax ($1,399,157); General Fund ($891,691); Library ($145,950); Parks ($100,030); Roads ($202,486); and Cap. Improvement ($59,000).
General Fund Expenditures by department is as follows: General Fund ($1,299,036); Mayor/Council ($47,181 or 3.6%); City Hall ($11,384 or .9%); Administration ($203,500 or 15.7%); Legal/Audit/Pro Services ($118,818 or 9.1%); Police ($592,425 or 45.6%); Planning and Zoning ($66,429 or 5.1%); Other Appropriations (%59,298 or 4.7%); and Interfund Transfer Out ($200,000 or 15.4%).
Total city-wide revenues totaled $5.595 million. Revenues came from utilities charges, property tax, fees and other charges, state funding sources, grants, interest earnings, miscellaneous, grants/donations, internal charges and pension costs.
From the Road Fund, revenues totaled $545,000 (+$37,000 from the previous year). Expenditures from the fund totaled $460,000 approximately which is $16,000 less than the prior year. General street expenditures totaled $445,000 (+$30,000). Expenditures in the road fund were under budget by $200,000.
The cash/investment balance at Sept. 30, 2020 for the Road Fund was $332,000 and the fund balance was $398,000, which is an increase from the previous year by $85,000.
In other funds, the capital improvement fund increased in the balance by $321,000 which included $67,000 from regular operations and $254,000 from other funds transfers.The sewer construction fund balance was $1,352,00.
From the Water Fund, operating revenues totaled $871,000 and operating expenses totaled $437,000. Operating income for the fund increased $95,000 from the last year to $435,000. Cash and investments totaled $2,481,000.
The Sanitation Fund operating revenues totaled $327,000 (+$58,000) due to rate increases and additional users with operating expenses at $247,000. According to the summary given by Poulsen, the expenses reflected a decrease of $11,000 over the previous year and were under budget by $50,000. Cash and investments totaled $711,500.
Operating revenues for the Sewer Fund totaled $2,112,000 (+$256,000) and service revenues were up 21%. Septic dumping fees were up 19% and sewer bond collections were up 6%.
Operating expenses (including interest) totaled $971,000 which is $33,000 less than the previous year and $91,000 under budget.
The Sewer Fund reported earnings on investments of $118,000. Cash and investment balances totaled $6,097,000. The sewer net assets were restricted by $1.8 million for debt service and the sewer related debt totaled $7,369,000.
“We’ve had some huge increases and some really great financial management,” Pousen said of the city’s audit to the council. “You have no deficiencies in your internal control list... I really don’t have anything – it’s all positive, it’s really well ran.”
Mayor Jason Richardson stated that he appreciated the company for coming in and doing the audit report and then the council accepted the audit report.
A full copy of the audit report can be obtained through Rigby City Hall.