The City of Rigby is reportedly in solid financial position after receiving its annual audit report March 7.
Jenson Poulsen & Co. Auditor Sheri Poulsen said during the auditing process, no material misstatements were found, which is the highest level of opinion the city could achieve.
“Everything looks good from our perspective,” she said. “Things look really strong financially.”
Poulsen indicated that the city continues to improve its financial position, increasing its net assets by $1.8 million for a total of $27.4 million and decreasing its total liabilities by $56,000.
“That’s a pretty solid cash balance,” Poulsen said.
Consistent with prior years, the city increased its general fund balance by approximately $23,000. Revenues were also close in-line with the budget, exceeding it by $7,600. 2018 general fund expenditures equaled $936,000, a $40,000 reduction from the previous year, and a total of $189,000 less than the budgeted amount.
The overall fund balance in the general fund increased $240,000.
“It’s an extremely healthy fund balance for the general fund,” Poulsen said.
Revenues in the road fund were nearly the same as in 2017 increasing only $6,000. Expenditures totaled $733,000 which is a $389,000 increase from the previous year. Poulsen noted that the bulk of the expenditures were due to road improvement projects that included the 5th W. bridge project and the Local Improvement District No. 9 improvement projects.
Despite the increase in expenditures, the fund remained under budget by about $150,000.
Lastly, the library fund was up $22,000, the park fund was up $44,000 and the airport fund decreased $18,500.
“You guys are really in a strong financial position as it stands now,” Poulsen said.
After the report, the Rigby City Council unanimously approved the 2018 audit.