Rigby Airport has received a $2,500 Idaho Aeronautics Grant for restriping.
The Rigby City Council accepted the grant Oct. 17.
Doug Burke, the council’s liaison to the Rigby Airport Board, said the airport had been restriped earlier in October, before the council accepted the grant. He said the grant money would thus go into the general fund for the airport, refunding that cost.
“We wanted to get it done before the winter come on,” Burke said.
Burke said everything “looks extremely positive” for the Rigby Airport Board in 2020.
“They’re always in need of federal funds, but overall our airport is expanding real well and it’s doing well overall,” he said.
Idaho Aeronautics is a division of the Idaho Transportation Department. It comes as part of ITD’s Idaho Airport Aid Program.