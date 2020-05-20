According to Mayor Jason Richardson, the city received three checks May 12 from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the completed work on a waterline at 4000 E.
The waterline has been a topic of conversation for Rigby since the project completed in 2019 after the first 1,160 feet of the waterline was installed without meeting Idaho Standards for Public Works.
The three checks will pay the city for a late comers fee from the company hooking up to the Hailey Creek waterline, engineer fees and connection fees. The total amount of the receipts equals $40,698.72.
The city added a second engineer to the waterline project after the first 1,160 feet were installed to avoid any further issues with the line.
After a special meeting April 30, the Rigby City Council agreed to reach out to the development company to offer city services if the fees were paid.
With the arrival of the checks, Richardson said the city is now providing water for an interim so the company can finish repairing the line.