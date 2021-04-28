Rigby receives results of Nuvoda trial

Marvin Fielding from Keller Associates presented the results of the Nuvoda trial at the Rigby Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Rigby City Council April 22. Following his presentation, the council voted to move forward with a $23,032,000 plan to update the facility – the cost subject to change.
The council moved to accept the purchase of a royalty free agreement with Nuvoda for $587,689 to be paid by May 1, although some items of construction for the Nuvoda system will be covered by the company, which will lower that cost.
After some discussion on their next step, council member Richard Datwyler said he was willing to go a step further and go ahead and pick one of the options presented for the complete update of the facility.
Council members unanimously approved a motion to move forward with an option for updates that would cost $20,132,000 along with the option for additional improvements (called headworks) that would cost $2.9 million.
Council member Douglas Burke stated that the headworks is something that they will have added into the engineering design but that they can still choose to remove those updates in the future.
“The headworks improvements, they’ll engineer them in, but it’s not a priority for us right now,” Burke stated. “With the growth that we’re having as a community... we just wanted to stay ahead of that. These projects, they take four, five, sometimes six years to get approved and get done. We’re probably still two years out on getting it finished.”
Although the option approved by the council was the most expensive, there’s the chance that the improvements will last longer than what the city is required.
“We’ve been trying to save money to do the project and I think it’ll be a win-win the way the city is growing, that will help pay for it,” Burke said. “We’ve got to look past the 2040 realm, but this will get us to that point. That’s what I’m hoping.”
{span}According to Fielding’s presentation, while the Nuvoda system was successful in lowering ammonia levels at the treatment plant, it wasn’t successful enough. The plant is required to meet certain ammonia levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency.{/span}
{span}”We saw a significant reduction in ammonia,” Fielding said. “Nuvoda got us part of the way there but not all the way. The city is on a compliance schedule with the DEQ with a July 1st deadline.”{/span}
{span}Nuvoda uses a Mobile Organic Biofilm to increase settleability and treatment capacity. The trial took place from Oct. 13, 2020 to March 31, 2021 and tested ammonia, capacity increase, mixng, aeration, sludge production and dewatering, and toxicity. {/span}
{span}Due to the ammonia levels and the results of the Nuvoda system, Fielding presented three routes the city could take to get into compliance with the standards. {/span}
{span}The city could decide not to keep the Nuvoda system, which the city would then have to pay $45,000 to Nuvoda for ending, and then build two new oxidation ditches and clarifier trains that are two times bigger than what the city has now. This option would cost $10,430,000. {/span}
{span}Fielding presented advantages and disadvantages for each option, with option one offering less maintenance and slightly less testing but being a high cost with a larger footprint.{/span}
{span}Alternative two would be to purchase the agreement with Nuvoda for $587,689, continue testing the system through Feb. 2022 and add two new oxidation ditches and clarifier trains that are two times bigger. This option was chosen by the council. {/span}
{span}Alternative three involved keeping Nuvoda, continued testing and adding two new oxidation ditches and clarifier trains that would be an equal size to the existing ones. This option would cost $17,946,000. {/span}
{span}Keller Associates recommended keeping Nuvoda and moving forward with options two or three as it would be in the city’s best interest in the long-term. {/span}
{span}According to Fielding’s presentation, the advantages of option two were that it has the largest capacity, the city could add capacity by adding more media from Nuvoda, it aids in settling and there’s improved winter performance. The disadvantages were the cost, which was the highest of the three options, there would be additional maintenance costs, a larger footprint and more testing would need to be done with and without the kenaf from the Nuvoda system.{/span}
{span}With option three, the advantages were that it would be the lowest cost, add capacity by adding media from Nuvoda, aiding in settling and improved winter performance. The disadvantages included additional maintenance costs and more testing with and without the kenaf. {/span}
{span}While all three options would meet the 2040 requirement, option two had the most capacity capabilities. Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Scott Humphries said that whatever the city decided, he wanted to keep the Nuvoda system. {/span}
{span}Alternative two would cover a variety of improvements, with updates to influent flow measurement, critical spares and lab equipment, dewatering improvements, ammonia removal improvements, UV improvements, tertiary filters, plant water improvements, electrical upgrades and SCADA upgrades. The total construction cost for these is $16,102,000. Engineering, administration, bond counsel and interim financing costs are $4,030,000; totaling the option two improvements at to $20,123,000 price tag.{/span}
{span}The headworks are priority two improvements that focus on grit removal and a redundant screen, which would cost $2.9 million. {/span}
{span}In terms of funding, Fielding stated that the USDA-RD (US Dept. of Agriculture — Rural Development) recognizes the city’s concern for a 20 year project with a 40 year loan but that the USDA-RD can fund the larger portion of the project, although the loan/grant ratio still to be determined. {/span}
{span}According to the presentation, the USDA-RD would fund the priority two headworks improvements if the city decided to proceed with those as well.{/span}
{span}”I think it’s gonna be the best option in the long run for the city,” Humphries said. “They’ll have a treatment plant that will last a lot of years without having to do anything and they won’t have to be upgrading the plant to meet limits for a long, long time.”{/span}
{span}Humphries said now a lot of the work will be on Keller Engineering to do the designing. Once 30% of the design is completed, they will need to submit a proposal to the Department of Environmental Quality. {/span}
{span}”Now we’ll just have a whole lot of meetings to make sure the design is headed in a direction with like but it’s pretty much in the engineer’s hands now,” Humphries stated. {/span}