The Rigby City Council met Dec. 6 where they announced that they support and recommend the Jefferson County Bounty Board of Commissioners to issue a moratorium on building permits in the Area of Impact.
According to the approved letter to be presented to the commissioners, the proposed moratorium area would be located along the railroad on Highway 48 south to the intersection of 200 N., then east to the intersection of 4000 E., then south on 4000 E. to the intersection of 100 N, then east to 4100 E. then back north to Highway 48 and west to the east side of the railroad on Highway 48.
The moratorium would go into effect “as soon as possible,” after the commissioners approve it. Property currently platted and being developed would be exempt, as would property already annexed into the city.
The moratorium is scheduled to be lifted next spring.
“The moratorium we want done before the building season starts,” Mayor Jason Richardson said.
By placing a moratorium on building permits, it will allow the county and the city to finalize the Area of Impact agreement.
“When they (developers) develop those places that are just on the edge of the city, they’re developed in way that when they’re annexed into the city they can do that without a $60,000 LID (Local Improvement District),” Richardson said.
Before voting on the issue, City Attorney Robin Dunn said the council needs to take into consideration regulatory taking.
“By regulations you are taking real estate or an ability to make income from the developer,” he said. “There are some powerful developers that might take you to court if you issue or support a moratorium.”
Despite that, five of the six councilmember’s supported the moratorium. Councilman Benson Taylor abstained indicating that he doesn’t know enough about the moratorium to vote one way or another.
“Not only are we not doing a regulatory taking, you’re potentially looking at tripling the ability to build, not crippling it,” Richardson said.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley presented the suggestion to the commissioners Dec. 10 where it was approved 2-1 with Commissioner Fred Martinez voting "no." The commissioners approved the moratorium with the stipulation that its lifted by May.
Before going into place, a public hearing will be held. A date has yet to be specified.