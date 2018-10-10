A Rigby resident was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) Oct. 3 after colliding with a vehicle on US-26 three miles east of Idaho Falls.
James Newton, 39, of Rigby was traveling westbound on US-26 in a 2012 Ford F-150 when he collided with Lisa Hess, 32, of Idaho Falls after she failed to yield at the stop sign on N. 45th E.
Newton struck Hess’ 2015 Toyota Camry that lead her vehicle to collide head-on with a power pole.
Both Newton and Hess were transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC. The crash is under further investigation by Idaho State Police.