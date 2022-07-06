Several Rigby residents approached the Rigby City Council on June 16 regarding their concerns over the possible annexation of property owned by developers Southgate Properties, LLC. and Accelerated Properties.
Following a public hearing held on June 9, the Rigby City Planning and Zoning Commission accepted Southgate’s annexation application for recommendation to the City Council. The decision was unpopular among attendees of the hearing, as a large majority of those present spoke against the annexation.
In an effort to stall the annexation and re-zoning process for these parcels along 460 N and Rigby Lake Dr., several community members came before City Council to implore the councilmembers to research the impact of the developers’ proposed high-density community and commercial plans and hold a public hearing before making any decisions on the annexation.
“In researching about development in other cities in our area,” said resident Rebecca Jones, “we’ve seen that they are gathering information and written reports presented by those departments at the time of a public hearing.”
Jones made three requests of the city council, first that any discussion the council has regarding the annexation and zone designation of those parcels be done in the form of a public hearing. She also requested the council and city departments perform thorough research on the impact the proposed developments would have on city infrastructure prior to that public hearing.
“These cities,” she continued, “are hearing from the school board, county, traffic studies, water and sewer, police, fire, emergency services and city representatives.”
She stated in the area where the proposed annexations are, there is much impact on the county and Jefferson County Lake as well, and requested to hear from representatives of both those entities as well.
“We have heard over and over during planning and zoning meetings about massive traffic concerns. Traffic has such an impact on safety and quality of life. We want good information and planning before it’s too late,” Jones said.
Her third request was to delay in consideration of the project by the City Council. She stated such a massive project deserves to be discussed on a holiday week, but with enough time to gain input from all of her listed service providers.
Another resident, Marie McLean, mentioned the City’s Comprehensive Plans. McLean stated in those plans lie the goals of lessening congestion of the streets, avoiding undue concentration of population and preventing overcrowding of land and facilitating adequate provisions for the schools.
Mclean re-iterated the request Jones made, regarding the studies and input from the city services impacted by such a large development. She also stated, pursuant to Idaho Code 678-003, these reports should have been performed before the projects were recommended and passed on to the City Council in the first place.
“The sheer size of this project demands you need to hear and have realistic studies before you can commit,” McLean said. “Larger cities don’t approve these without these studies in place, and we need to follow their lead.”
McLean also reminded the council that the land, which is currently county land, is zoned as R-1. By Jefferson County standards, if the land were developed as R-1 regulations permit, there would only be room enough for approximately 40 new residences. The project proposed for the two parcels, she said, would result in about or over 1,000 residences.
Another concern McLean brought to the council’s attention was the impact this large development would have on the existing citizens. She stated developers don’t pay for their developments, but that existing citizens do with their taxes.
“I realize you’ve been working very hard on studying impact fees,” McLean said, “but it takes significant time to implement an the benefit will not be realized from these current projects.”
Lindsay Shippen, another resident of Rigby also brought her concerns over development to the council. She stated she agrees that the town is growing quickly, but she also believes growth can come in many good ways when it is planned for adequately.
“We would like to ask that you be prepared,” Shippen said.
David Marquez, who resides in the Waterstone subdivision stated the biggest thing they need is due diligence.
He also presented the council with historical figures, such as Jefferson County’s population. He stated in 2010 the population was 26,000. In 2020, that number jumped to 29,000. The projected population for 2022 will be 32,000, he stated.
“We’re just asking that due diligence be done for growth in the county,” Marquez said. “We’re not against it, but we want it just done in a way that you’re looking five years down the road or ten years down the road.”
Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler thanked each speaker for their time and comments, stating they have given the council quite a bit to think about.
“We honestly empathize with everything going on,” said Councilwoman Becky Harrison. “But one thing I’ve also learned is we don’t have as much legal power to stop developments as people seem to think we do.”
Harrison stated there are legal limitations to what the council can do as far as controlling development. She stated that overstepping those limitations would cost the residents more money in taxes due to lawsuits the city would have to settle.
“Really the only way to stop development is for people to stop selling their land to developers,” Harrison said.
Councilwoman Aliza King stated the city codes help developers see how the city prefers to grow. If those codes are met, then legally, the developments will support themselves.
There is public hearing for the approval of Southgate and Accelerated Properties application for annexation scheduled on July 21. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson School District Administration Office Building. The hearing will open for public comment.