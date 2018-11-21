Rigby-Ririe house fire a total loss

A house fire Nov. 14 led to more than $225,000 in damages and the death of several pets living in the home.
According to a Central Fire District press release, the district was called out to a house fire at 4335 E. 100 N. in the Rigby-Ririe area. When they arrived, the Modified A-Frame house was completely engulfed in flames.
Due to the extensive amount of damage to the home, firefighters had limited access to the structure. In addition to the house, a camp trailer and an attached addition to the home was also burned. The blaze was contained in roughly three hours.
Homeowners Jerry and Sharon Winder were not home when the fire began. Other than the loss of several pets that perished due to the extreme heat, no other injuries were reported.
Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it appears that the cause was hot ashes from a wood burning stove left outside near the home.
Ucon Fire also assisted in extinguishing the fire.