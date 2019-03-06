Rigby Robotics headed to World Championship

The Rigby and Menan Robotics Team is headed to the Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Ky. April 24 after winning the State Championship held recently in Nampa.
The Rigby-Menan alliance was judged by industrial leaders and CEOs in various categories including design of the robot, how well the team documented the design and build process in an engineering note book, how many points the team scored during a pre-programmed Autonomous skills round where the robot drives on its own, how many points a team can score in one minute driving on their own and how many points a team with alliance team can score competing against two other teams.
Head Coach Deryk Barrett said the team topped 32 other teams from throughout the state. Menan Head Coach Gary Olaveson said one of the teams hadn’t lost all year.
“We knew we had a chance if we played as a team, and an alliance team perfect and that’s how we won,” he said. “We had to work together and use each of our strengths. And that’s what we did.”
High School Senior Mitchell Ball said he was surprised by the final outcome considering the final score was so close.
“The opposing team had won autonomous, giving them a four point lead, and the final score was so close I didn’t dare count,” he said. “It was awesome when the referee announced we had won.”
Mitchell’s cousin Colton said he wasn’t just surprised by the final outcome, but throughout the whole competition and how well their robot performed.
“I was surprised throughout the whole competition with the performance of the robot and those who we collaborated with during that time,” he said.
Barrett said alliances are formed after a computer ranks all of the teams on an individual score and then the ranking is used for teams to select alliances for the final tournament. Rigby in this case was ranked first, and ended up choosing Menan.
The 13 member, four team Rigby club has grown from four students and one kit to a program that now helps other schools in the area start their own programs.
Rigby’s three member team named 9776D that is headed to the World Championship, includes Colton Matthews, Mitchell Ball and Jackie Ball.
“That has grown mostly to awesome sponsors like trailers plus and ASME and Vex grants,” Barrett said. “We now have a trailer program to help other schools in the area to have local events and get thing rolling in their area.”
The Menan club currently consists of three students led by Olaveson. The team includes Chase Andrew, Jake Olaveson and Jared South.
Mitchell said he joined the robotics team as a freshman because he enjoys tinkering and electronics, and thought of it as a way to get in the industry.
“Robotics has given me the chance to get my foot in the industry and gain an upper hand. This is one of the few things from high school that will help towards a career,” he said.
Barrett said in the past, Rigby has been in the middle of the pack, due to other clubs having teams for many years, but with the team winning state, he is hopeful that the program will continue to prosper.
“Hopefully it (winning state) gets students excited to join the club and we can continue to grow the program,” he said.
For Mitchell, heading to the World Championship is a dream come true after four-years of competition.
“I have been a member of the robotics team since freshman year and have only ever dreamed of going to worlds. Go out in style, as they always say,” he said. “My final robotics competition will be competing at worlds. I would dare say that’s going out in style.”
The Rigby-Menan alliance will begin their three-day championship April 24, where they will compete against more than 800 teams throughout the world.