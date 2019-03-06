Rigby Robotics headed to World Championship

The Rigby-Menan Robotics alliance present their State Championship trophy Feb. 23, after topping 32 other teams from throughout the state. The team will compete in the World Championship April 24 against 800 other teams from around the world in Louisville, Ky. Pictured are: Menan Head Coach Gary Olaveson (left), Chase Andrew, Jake Olaveson, Jared South, Colton Mathews, Mitchell Ball, Jackie Ball and Rigby Coaches Deryk Barrett and Joseph Barrett.