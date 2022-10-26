Brent Tolman with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency reported that they had discussed a new project at their Oct. 6 special meeting regarding the Rodeo Board’s hope to update the bleachers at the Rigby rodeo grounds.

According to Tolman, the agency was amenable to helping with this project, but would be unable to fund the whole thing. The Rodeo Board would then be responsible to secure all additional funding.

