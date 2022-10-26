Brent Tolman with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency reported that they had discussed a new project at their Oct. 6 special meeting regarding the Rodeo Board’s hope to update the bleachers at the Rigby rodeo grounds.
According to Tolman, the agency was amenable to helping with this project, but would be unable to fund the whole thing. The Rodeo Board would then be responsible to secure all additional funding.
Mitch Bradley with the Rigby Rodeo Board approached the agency about the possibility of having their help funding the project, however, according to Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates, Bradley is still in the process of acquiring prices to establish a budget on the project.
“Nine years ago we replaced the grandstand on the east end,” said Fielding, who was contracted on the project which occurred nearly a decade ago. “Now, the middle grandstand which is adjacent to the new one, is the one he wants to replace.”
Fielding stated that while Keller’s has not been officially contracted on this new grandstand project, he has been involved with some of the project development, which includes preliminary conceptualization and scoping. The project, however, is still very young and fluid.
While Tolman stated the Urban Renewal Agency will not be able to fund the entire project, he stated they have deliberated over the amount they may be able to contribute. As of now, based on their anticipated revenue, Tolman stated they may have $750,000 available.
However, he said, this is completely dependent on what the agency’s actual revenue is and how other projects they are considering might affect the amount.
“It’s not set in stone or anything,” Tolman stated.
The project, so far, consists of replacing the middle grandstand at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds, which has seen an amount of wear and tear, according to Fair Board president Carl Anderson.
“The grandstands are old,” Anderson said, “and that middle stand, if you look at the roofline, rain and snow gets drained out on the rodeo grounds and under the grandstand. We need to update them, and that roofline, to avoid mud puddles under the grandstand.”
The Rodeo Board also hopes to upgrade the crow’s nest, the tall and overlooking announcer’s stand, which Anderson stated is old and has some sway.
“It can make you seasick,” he stated.
While these projects may be lofty, Anderson said, they’re part of an effort to improve grounds and bring in more people to watch Rigby’s rodeo events.
“We would like to accommodate more people,” he said.
Bradley was unavailable for comment on the matter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.