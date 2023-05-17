The Rigby Rodeo grounds will be “Roping in the Future” this year at the 2023 Annual Stampede Days celebration, which will take place on June 16 and 17. The events will kick off with a Friday night rodeo, and will resume on Saturday with a parade, food and more entertainment.

Both nights will hold a main rodeo event performed by the Diamond H Rodeo Company beginning at 8 p.m. Interested community members are encouraged to audition for the main events on June 5 from 3 — 7 p.m. There will be callbacks the following day from 3-7 p.m.


