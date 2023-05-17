The Rigby Rodeo grounds will be “Roping in the Future” this year at the 2023 Annual Stampede Days celebration, which will take place on June 16 and 17. The events will kick off with a Friday night rodeo, and will resume on Saturday with a parade, food and more entertainment.
Both nights will hold a main rodeo event performed by the Diamond H Rodeo Company beginning at 8 p.m. Interested community members are encouraged to audition for the main events on June 5 from 3 — 7 p.m. There will be callbacks the following day from 3-7 p.m.
The Stampede Days parade will begin at 10 a.m. on June 17 beginning at the Rigby Stake Center on 1st North stated Rigby Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Anderson. It will travel to 3rd West, down one block, then onto Main Street. It will then move north on Clark St. and conclude at Larry Wilson Park.
“I sent out the form and already, immediately, got responses for five floats,” Anderson stated at the May 10 Chamber of Commerce Meeting. She later stated there are typically anywhere between 60 to 70 float entries in the Stampede Days Parade.
Following the parade, there will be a multitude of entertainment options for Stampede Days patrons at the park from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
The Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull will take place on Saturday, as well, beginning at 1 p.m., according to Rigby Rodeo Board President Carl Anderson.
The Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull is team-based competition where teams of horses work to pull weights a certain distance or until they can no longer pull. The competition is broken up into different weight divisions for different teams.
“It’s amazing to watch them pull,” Anderson said. “And the Horses enjoy doing it. It’s a fun competition.”
Muttin’ Busters, sponsored by the Bank of Commerce, will show off their sheep-riding skills on both nights of the rodeo. For questions regarding sign-up, contact Ginger at (208) 745-7810. Muttin’ Bustin’ is for children below an approximate 50 pound range, Anderson stated.
For older kids, not quite old enough to join High School rodeo, there will be a Casperson Mini Bulls event each night during the main rodeo events, he said. Kids will have the opportunity to ride one of the mini bulls and participate in the main rodeo.
“It’s gonna be great rodeo again this year,” Anderson said. “We’re bringing in quality stock, so we hope to see some quality performance.”
The 2023 Rodeo Queen will be crowned at a ceremony on June 16 at 8:30 p.m., during a break in the Rodeo performance. The contest which will determine the Queen and her court will be held on May 27.
