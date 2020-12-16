(RIGBY) — The Rigby Rotary Club made history November 17 with the awarding of its very first Earth Stewardship honor.
Laurie Zuckerman and Lisa Vetter presented the honor to Past President Phil Sanchez and current President Kipp Archibald who accepted it on behalf of club members during a Zoom presentation.
“It really makes me proud to be with the Rigby Rotary and that the district has taken an interest in the environment,” Sanchez said. “I think that’s really, really important.”
District 5400’s Earth Stewardship Advisory Board was also pleased to announce to club members that the environment is Rotary International’s new seventh area of focus.
Rotary International states that it carefully selects areas of focus that “build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world” and the addition of the environment to the other six acknowledges the importance of our natural world to global peace and health.
The Rotary spent time planting trees out at the lake this past year, but unfortunately had to put other projects on hold due to COVID-19.
“We are planning to plant some more trees this coming spring and summer though,” Sanchez said.